Popular Music Festival Takes Place In Los Angeles In September

The legendary Primavera Sound music festival will make its first appearance in the United States in September in Los Angeles.

The festival has been running for twenty years, during which time it has hosted some of the most memorable events in South America and Europe.

Now, smaller satellite performances in historic sites featuring some of the recognized performers who will be performing at the festival have been revealed. These shows are targeted at superfans as well as those who want to avoid festivals.

The actual festival will take place from September 16-18 in the Los Angeles State Historic Park next to Dodgers Stadium. Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to perform as headliners at the event.

The music of some musicians who will be performing at Primavera that weekend may, however, be heard playing all throughout the city of Los Angeles in the days preceding up to and after the launch of the major festival.

The highly anticipated festival was supposed to come to Los Angeles in the year 2020, however, because of the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, the event was postponed along with all other live music performances.

Now that it's back on, it's shaping up to be a concert experience that will please lovers of music across a wide range of genres. Tickets for the main event are already on sale and start at $159 for a single-day pass. Tickets for the Primavera in the City events go on sale this coming Friday at 10 AM PT.