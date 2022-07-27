Tampa, FL

Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Event In Tampa, Florida

Bryan Dijkhuizen

By Josiah VanDien - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61935032

Tour Cancelled Due To Covid

Shawn Mendes made the announcement on Wednesday that he would not be performing at any of the remaining dates of his "Wonder, The World Tour," which included performances in October in both Tampa and Orlando.

On October 11, Mendes was slated to play at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The concert is now listed as canceled on the website of the venue, and patrons are instructed to get in touch with the point of contact listed on their tickets in order to get a refund. The next day, the singer was scheduled to do a performance at the Amway Center in Orlando.

After being away from the road for a significant amount of time owing to the coronavirus epidemic, Mendes said in a statement that he was "not ready for how tough traveling would be."

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” Mendes said in the statement.

He made the announcement that he would not be performing on any of the remaining tour dates in North America or Europe, citing that his health is his first concern.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” the statement said.

