Wild Fork Opens New Store In Tampa

A New Grocery Store In South Tampa

Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: thatssotampa and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

What's Wildfork?

Wild Fork is a meat and seafood shop that specializes in selling high-quality proteins at reasonable costs.

The slow feeders that provide the meat for the market are located in Nebraska and Colorado. Because of the harsh weather and expansive grasslands, the cattle raised in this part of the globe are considered to be among the best in the world.

It's Open Today!

The Tampa Bay area is one of the primary focal areas for Wild Fork Foods' ongoing growth efforts. It just launched a shop in the Westchase neighborhood of Tampa, and it has plans to add another site in the St. Petersburg area in the near future.

The new South Tampa location of the supermarket chain's flagship store, which is situated at 824 South Dale Mabry Highway, had its formal opening in May, and a huge grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held.

“With more than 700 products on offer we believe that our store will be a welcome addition to the community.” said CEO Vincent Trius. “Wild Fork can provide the centerpiece dish to every home-prepared meal – from weeknight dinner staples like chicken breasts and ground beef to special occasion dinner party ingredients like organic rack of lamb, 100% Japanese A5 Wagyu and Ahi Tuna Saku Block. We also have side dishes, ready to eat meals, vegetables, breads, desserts, spices and sauces to go along with every meal, all at competitive prices to provide convenience without compromise.”