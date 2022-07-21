Camp McDonald's: $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Offer

Buy one, get a second one for $1

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Thrillist and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald's is a virtual camp where the fast-food chain offers you discounted food. Over the course of the last several years, McDonald's has collaborated with a wide variety of famous people and singers to provide limited-edition meals.

Many fast-food businesses find themselves in a difficult situation when it comes to attracting the business of younger customers.

"Starting July 5, we're opening the doors to Camp McDonald's – and no, it's nothing like camp as you know it," McDonald's begins. "It's a virtual camp experience featuring the hottest lineup of food deals, menu hacks, limited-edition merch and music performances from amazing artists."

During the duration of the Camp McDonald's run, the well-known chain of fast food restaurants is offering reduced meals five days every week.

If you purchase an additional item and take advantage of the promotion on July 23, you will get a Crispy Chicken Sandwich for only one dollar.

The McDonald's mobile app will provide you with information on each day's special offer. To take advantage of the deal on July 23, purchase a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and then get a second one for only one dollar.

On July 25, if you make a purchase using the app totaling at least one dollar, you will be eligible to get a free Iced Coffee. The bargains will be available till the 30th of July.