Walmart Opens Second Health Store In Arkansas

The company opens its second store in Arkansas

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ArkansasOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

New Health Service

With today's launch of a Walmart Health facility inside the company's historic Store No. 1 in Rogers, Walmart Inc. is increasing the accessibility of its health services to a wider range of customers. The Walmart Health store in Rogers will be the 26th site to open throughout the states of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Illinois.

The Walmart Health facility will be the only one of its kind in the state, and it will be located next to the Supercenter at 2110 W. Walnut St. Both a facility in Elm Springs, which opened in June 2020, and a Walmart Health location in Fort Smith, which is expected to open later this year, are part of the Walmart Health network.

According to Dr. David Carmouche, senior vice president of omnichannel care solutions for Walmart Health and Wellness, the decision to build another office in Northwest Arkansas was made by the firm in part due to the proximity of the company's headquarters in Bentonville.

"These are the conditions that we want to address in our care model," Carmouche said. "We want to help people live healthier lives and not just treat illness later."

"About one quarter of Arkansas residents don't have a primary care provider," Carmouche said. However, the Walmart Health centers have a large pool of talented providers, with most coming from Arkansas, he said.

In comparison to the location in Elm Springs, which is 5,600 square feet, the space at the future location of Store No. 1 will be around 6,500 square feet, making it somewhat more expansive. According to Carmouche, the clinic located at 4870 Elm Springs Road is one of the busiest locations for Walmart Health.