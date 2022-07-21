Walmart Opens Second Health Store In Arkansas

Bryan Dijkhuizen

The company opens its second store in Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn50k_0go4eCbM00
Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ArkansasOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

New Health Service

With today's launch of a Walmart Health facility inside the company's historic Store No. 1 in Rogers, Walmart Inc. is increasing the accessibility of its health services to a wider range of customers. The Walmart Health store in Rogers will be the 26th site to open throughout the states of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Illinois.

The Walmart Health facility will be the only one of its kind in the state, and it will be located next to the Supercenter at 2110 W. Walnut St. Both a facility in Elm Springs, which opened in June 2020, and a Walmart Health location in Fort Smith, which is expected to open later this year, are part of the Walmart Health network.

According to Dr. David Carmouche, senior vice president of omnichannel care solutions for Walmart Health and Wellness, the decision to build another office in Northwest Arkansas was made by the firm in part due to the proximity of the company's headquarters in Bentonville.

"These are the conditions that we want to address in our care model," Carmouche said. "We want to help people live healthier lives and not just treat illness later."
"About one quarter of Arkansas residents don't have a primary care provider," Carmouche said. However, the Walmart Health centers have a large pool of talented providers, with most coming from Arkansas, he said.

In comparison to the location in Elm Springs, which is 5,600 square feet, the space at the future location of Store No. 1 will be around 6,500 square feet, making it somewhat more expansive. According to Carmouche, the clinic located at 4870 Elm Springs Road is one of the busiest locations for Walmart Health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Walmart# Retail# Arkansas# Local

Comments / 6

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
6999 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

New Housing Project In Parsippany: More Affordable Houses

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:parsippanyfocus and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Wild Fork Opens New Store In Tampa

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:thatssotampaand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Camp McDonald's: $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Offer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Thrillist and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Maine State

Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In Maine

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Washington Post, New York Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

$64 Million Housing Plan Announced For New York, Governor Announced Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Official New York Website and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

$203M Housing Plan Announced In Detroit

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Freep, detroitmi and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Marshfield, MO

McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social Media

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USA TODAY, BoredPanda, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Mississippi State

Teen Finds Cigarette In Her Meal At Burger King Mississippi

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:ndtv, New York Post, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

60 McDonald's Restaurants To Be Sold In Florida

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:WFLA and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
28 comments
Hattiesburg, MS

Walmart Is Closing Location In Mississippi

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: wdam.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Miami, FL

1700+ Appartments To Be Build In Downtown Miami, City Announces

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Next Miami, TopHotel.news, City Documents, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Tampa, FL

The City Of Tampa Will Improve Neighborhood Infrastructure

Keeping everything safe is the keyphrase of this project. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: abcactionnews.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Rental Scams In Tampa Are Driving Realtors Crazy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: abcactionnews.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Senator Charles Schumer Tries To Pass Same-sex Marriage Bill

An important step in the right direction for the United States. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill, CNN Politics, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Live Peacefully In A World Of Conflicts And Judgement

Lately, it has been nothing but misery in the world. From crisis to crisis and wars gripping people’s hearts. From macho stooges in one part of the world to ultra billionaires making billions on the backs of others.

Read full story
2 comments

You Are Ready To Take Cold Showers Every Day

Do you feel bad? Many people have this problem today. Cold showering can be the solution to many of your problems. Both mentally and physically, taking cold showers and embracing the cold is beneficial for your health and mental health.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Overturning Roe v. Wade Is Not About Being "Pro-Life", It's About Freedom

Image By Trump White House Archived Via Flickr | Copyright: Public Domain | Taken on October 26, 202. The abortion debate is still in full swing. Politicians from various countries have expressed disgust at violating this human right. Roe v Wade got overturned last week by the supreme court.

Read full story

Trump's Former Staff Member Cassidy Hutchinson Testifies Against Him

Donald Trump Speeching On Turning Point Action | By Gage Skidmore on Flickr | CC BY-SA 2.0. Cassidy Hutchinson has testified in the lawsuits against former President Donald Trump regarding the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

Read full story

The Tragic Life Of Elvis Presley, Put Into One Great Movie

Last week, the new music film Elvis premiered. A wonderful film about the life of the superstar who turned the lives of millions of people upside down between the 1950s and 1970s.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy