Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In Maine

Maine Location Gets Closed

Chipotle has permanently shuttered a store in Maine where employees were seeking to unionize, which has drawn condemnation from activists who have blasted the move as a technique intended to crush unions.

The restaurant, which is situated in Augusta in a strip mall just off the interstate, recently made history by being the first Chipotle site in the US to submit union paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board.

However, employees were informed of the closure by the corporation only a few hours before the subject was supposed to be discussed at a hearing on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

It is against the law for an employer to interfere with, constrain, or pressure workers who are exercising their freedom to organize in accordance with the National Labor Relations Act.

According to the NLRB, this may include threatening to shut down the business, firing an employee, or letting them go without pay, among other possible actions.

“Despite these efforts, we have been unable to adequately staff this remote restaurant with crew and continue to be plagued with excessive call-outs and lack of availability from existing staff,” Schalow said, adding that the company also has been unable to hire store managers.

This year, the labor movement has made advances at a number of previously nonunion corporations, including Apple, Amazon, and Starbucks.

