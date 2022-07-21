$64 Million Housing Plan Announced For New York, Governor Announced Today

Affordable houses and community locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Official New York Website and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Big Affordable Housing Plan For New York

Today, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made public an announcement on the completion of a mixed-use affordable housing complex in the city of White Plains that cost $64 million.

"This mixed-use affordable housing development is the latest example of our efforts to upgrade and modernize New York's supply of public housing," Governor Hochul said. "Protecting these vital assets is essential to helping ensure that everyone in our state has access to safe, affordable housing, leading to vibrant and inclusive communities." 

The Winbrook Houses campus, which was originally built in 1949 as a 450-unit public housing estate, is now undergoing the second phase of rehabilitation, which is known as The Overture at Brookfield Commons.

The recently built structure provides 129 low-cost apartments for new inhabitants as well as those already in the area.

The comprehensive strategies that Governor Hochul has in place to improve the affordability, equity, and stability of housing are complemented by the Overture at Brookfield Commons.

The Governor has proposed and successfully secured, in the State Budget for 2022-2023, a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across the state of New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, in addition to the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The plan will also increase the housing supply by increasing the number of homes that are electrified.

2,000 Square Feet Community Space

The Overture at Brookfield Commons is a nine-story structure that has 129 apartments, 2,000 square feet of the area dedicated to communal center space, and 77 parking spots that are located at ground level. There are 90 units available for those who are already living in Winbrook.

The remaining units are within reach of families with annual incomes that are equal to or less than 90 percent of the area's median income.

The building has a high-speed internet connection, a workout facility, a children's playground, a tenant lounge with a balcony, laundry facilities on each level, and storage areas for bikes and packages. Dishwashers, microwaves, and closet space for storage are included in every flat.

The building has a variety of apartments with one, two, three, and four bedrooms; in addition, there is one apartment in the building that is reserved for the building supervisor.

