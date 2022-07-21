$203M Housing Plan Announced In Detroit

Government-backed housing plan

Big Housing Plan

On Thursday, the municipal government of Detroit unveiled a comprehensive housing stabilization plan that would cost a total of 203 million dollars. The plan involves a variety of measures, such as rehabilitating properties owned by the Detroit Land Bank Authority and providing aid with down payments to a total of 600 residents of Detroit.

Housing and Revitalization Department Director Julie Schneider referred to the strategy as a holistic approach to housing stability.

The initiative intends to link people with assistance while also promoting the establishment of new projects in spite of increased construction costs.

"Housing security and stability is so fundamental to everybody's life ... and so when you don't have that, it really can be highly disruptive," Schneider said.

About one-third of people living in Detroit have fallen behind on at least one housing payment in the previous 12 months, and around 40,000 families are shelling out more than half of their income for rent and mortgages.

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), along with funds contributed by the state and federal governments, will contribute $132 million toward the financing of 1,600 new housing units spread across 30 separate developments.

Of these units, 250 will be designated as permanent supportive housing for homeless Detroit residents in transition. More than one thousand rental units will be brought up to code with the help of five million dollars in ARPA funding.

