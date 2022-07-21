Detroit, MI

$203M Housing Plan Announced In Detroit

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Government-backed housing plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bdyfq_0gnwgHvV00
Steven Ungermann on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Freep, detroitmi and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Big Housing Plan

On Thursday, the municipal government of Detroit unveiled a comprehensive housing stabilization plan that would cost a total of 203 million dollars. The plan involves a variety of measures, such as rehabilitating properties owned by the Detroit Land Bank Authority and providing aid with down payments to a total of 600 residents of Detroit.

Housing and Revitalization Department Director Julie Schneider referred to the strategy as a holistic approach to housing stability.

The initiative intends to link people with assistance while also promoting the establishment of new projects in spite of increased construction costs.

"Housing security and stability is so fundamental to everybody's life ... and so when you don't have that, it really can be highly disruptive," Schneider said. 

About one-third of people living in Detroit have fallen behind on at least one housing payment in the previous 12 months, and around 40,000 families are shelling out more than half of their income for rent and mortgages.

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), along with funds contributed by the state and federal governments, will contribute $132 million toward the financing of 1,600 new housing units spread across 30 separate developments.

Of these units, 250 will be designated as permanent supportive housing for homeless Detroit residents in transition. More than one thousand rental units will be brought up to code with the help of five million dollars in ARPA funding.

If you want to find out more about this project, check out the official site.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Housing# Building# Detroit# Local# Homelessness

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
6999 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

New Housing Project In Parsippany: More Affordable Houses

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:parsippanyfocus and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Wild Fork Opens New Store In Tampa

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:thatssotampaand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Camp McDonald's: $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Offer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Thrillist and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Walmart Opens Second Health Store In Arkansas

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:ArkansasOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments
Maine State

Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In Maine

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Washington Post, New York Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

$64 Million Housing Plan Announced For New York, Governor Announced Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Official New York Website and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Marshfield, MO

McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social Media

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USA TODAY, BoredPanda, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Mississippi State

Teen Finds Cigarette In Her Meal At Burger King Mississippi

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:ndtv, New York Post, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

60 McDonald's Restaurants To Be Sold In Florida

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:WFLA and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
28 comments
Hattiesburg, MS

Walmart Is Closing Location In Mississippi

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: wdam.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Miami, FL

1700+ Appartments To Be Build In Downtown Miami, City Announces

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Next Miami, TopHotel.news, City Documents, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Tampa, FL

The City Of Tampa Will Improve Neighborhood Infrastructure

Keeping everything safe is the keyphrase of this project. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: abcactionnews.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Rental Scams In Tampa Are Driving Realtors Crazy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: abcactionnews.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Senator Charles Schumer Tries To Pass Same-sex Marriage Bill

An important step in the right direction for the United States. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill, CNN Politics, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Live Peacefully In A World Of Conflicts And Judgement

Lately, it has been nothing but misery in the world. From crisis to crisis and wars gripping people’s hearts. From macho stooges in one part of the world to ultra billionaires making billions on the backs of others.

Read full story
2 comments

You Are Ready To Take Cold Showers Every Day

Do you feel bad? Many people have this problem today. Cold showering can be the solution to many of your problems. Both mentally and physically, taking cold showers and embracing the cold is beneficial for your health and mental health.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Overturning Roe v. Wade Is Not About Being "Pro-Life", It's About Freedom

Image By Trump White House Archived Via Flickr | Copyright: Public Domain | Taken on October 26, 202. The abortion debate is still in full swing. Politicians from various countries have expressed disgust at violating this human right. Roe v Wade got overturned last week by the supreme court.

Read full story

Trump's Former Staff Member Cassidy Hutchinson Testifies Against Him

Donald Trump Speeching On Turning Point Action | By Gage Skidmore on Flickr | CC BY-SA 2.0. Cassidy Hutchinson has testified in the lawsuits against former President Donald Trump regarding the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

Read full story

The Tragic Life Of Elvis Presley, Put Into One Great Movie

Last week, the new music film Elvis premiered. A wonderful film about the life of the superstar who turned the lives of millions of people upside down between the 1950s and 1970s.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy