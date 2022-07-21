Teen Finds Cigarette In Her Meal At Burger King Mississippi

Not something you'd expect in your meal

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ndtv, New York Post, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia .

Finding a Cigarette In Your Meal

A young woman in the United States was said to have been "traumatized" when she discovered a cigarette that had been partially smoked while she was eating chicken fries from Burger King.

According to the New York Post, the event took place at a Burger King location in Mississippi last week. Ms. Holifield had reportedly handed herself and her daughter, who is 14 years old, a takeout bag of chicken fries and jalapeño poppers.

The pair, who are big fans of fast food, started chowing down on their dinner as they were driving home, at which point Blaze began "talking to me about how she smells a cigarette," as Blaze's mother stated.

According to local media reports, the teen's mother Jenn Holifield said, "As you see, we found a cigarette butt," explaining about the food items they ordered. "It is a seneca menthol that my daughter found half-smoked in her bag," she added.

On the other hand, the young lady repeated her worries on many occasions. The mother bear went on to add,

"When she begins eating, I start eating." "She can't stop claiming that she smells cigarette smoke."

The young lady saw the cigarette after she and her mother had had over six orders of chicken fries.

"Oh my God, there is a cigarette in my chicken fries." she said

She also said that "Burger King employees "shouldn't have a cigarette in a kitchen where they're preparing food."