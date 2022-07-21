McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social Media

Hillarious scenes are taking over the internet

Strfry , Marcus on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USA TODAY, BoredPanda, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia .

The Sign War Begins

The "billboard battle" that is going place along the major road in Marshfield, Missouri, is causing a commotion on social media.

It all started when workers at the McDonald's in Marshfield, Massachusetts wrote the following during the previous week on their exterior sign.

"HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR "

According to Angela Jones, shift lead at the Marshfield Dairy Queen, the staff found out about McDonald's challenge early on the morning of July 13. After that, they came to a consensus as a group over whether or not they would reply and how they would do so.

Regardless of whether or not McDonald's was seeking a battle, they surely got one as the staff of Dairy Queen accepted the dare and responded with a harsh roast.

This entire ordeal with the road signs completely dominated the internet and has since spread like wildfire on social media. This verbal battle now involves thousands of individuals who are sincerely and completely committed to it.

The following text was displayed:

"WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM."

This is a reference to the ongoing joke that the ice cream machines at McDonald's are notorious for breaking down regularly.

The two fast food establishments located across the street from one another have maintained communication with one another throughout the last several days. Local eateries, depending on whether or not they are franchised and who owns them, have the option to alter their signs whenever they see fit.

What do you think of it?