60 McDonald's Restaurants To Be Sold In Florida

In total, there are around 3,600 employees

Thabang on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFLA and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia .

Fritz Casper Sells His Restaurants

According to a news statement issued by the corporation, the owners of Florida's biggest McDonald's franchise have announced their intention to sell their sites to the international chain of fast food restaurants after more than 60 years of service in the industry.

According to the statement, Casper founded the restaurant after having a chance encounter with Ray Kroc, the creator of McDonald's, in a department shop in Chicago. Over 3,600 people are employed by the firm, which presently operates 60 McDonald's outlets in the Tampa and Jacksonville areas.

“Three generations of Caspers have shined the arches, serving millions of Happy Meals along the way,” the company said in a press release.

The siblings Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams, also own the Oxford Exchange and The Stovall House in Tampa, as well as the restaurant known as the Library, which is located on the campus of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, are the current owners and operators of the business.

“Caspers has contributed to countless charitable organizations supporting the communities with which it has operated. Blake Casper, Allison Casper Adams, and husband Robby Adams wish to thank the thousands of loyal team members who have made Caspers McDonald’s so successful over the generations. They have been the smiling faces making the difference in millions of Floridians’ lives. We wish the McDonald’s system much success in the future,” the release said.