1700+ Appartments To Be Build In Downtown Miami, City Announces

Bryan Dijkhuizen

More space to live for Floridians

Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Next Miami, TopHotel.news, City Documents

1,796 Appartments Will Be Built

It has been disclosed that Hyatt and its development partner, Gencom, are planning to construct a large project in the heart of downtown Miami. The municipal commission is set to discuss the proposal later this month.

The developer would make a payment equal to either 2.5 percent of gross revenue or $2,500,000 over the course of a 99-year lease, with the latter option receiving preference. In addition to that, they propose contributing $5.4 million to a fund for low-cost housing.

At a meeting on July 29, the commissioners are going to vote on whether or not they want to put the agreement up for a vote before the general public.

This summer, Hyatt and Gencom will make a request to the City of Miami Commission to place a referendum on the ballot in November 2022 asking voters to approve a revised ground lease, which includes an extension of the lease renewal term from 45 to 99 years, along with the proposed development.

The referendum will ask voters to approve a revised ground lease, which includes an extension of the lease renewal term from 45 to 99 years. If the proposal is accepted, the building would not start until 2025.

“The Downtown area where Hyatt Regency Miami is located represents a nexus between the Brickell Financial District and the Central Business District, and it sits at a vital entry point for many people entering the urban core,” said Bernardo Fort Brescia of Arquitectonica.

E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

