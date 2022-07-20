The City Of Tampa Will Improve Neighborhood Infrastructure

Keeping everything safe is the keyphrase of this project

Multiple Neighborhoods Will Be Improved

In the City of Tampa, these are only some of the objectives that will be pursued as part of a series of initiatives that will be spread over multiple neighborhoods.

Work on some of these projects, such as those in MacFarlane Park and East Tampa, will start in the next few weeks.

According to Brad Baird, the Deputy Administrator of Infrastructure for the city of Tampa, those two areas have been selected by the city's Foundation for Tampa's Neighborhoods to get upgrades to their roads, water and wastewater systems, and stormwater systems.

In the next weeks and months, construction will get underway in Virginia Park and Forest Hills, and in the following weeks and months, work will get underway in MacFarlane Park and East Tampa.

“We will try to, you know, minimize the impact to the citizens as we move through their neighborhoods, but in the end, this will be worth it,” said Baird.

“Our infrastructure is as much as a hundred years old in some cases, especially for the water and wastewater infrastructure, and so, it’s imperative that as the city grows, we replace that infrastructure and rehabilitate that infrastructure, so we have a good foundation,” he said.

It is anticipated that work will be finished in all four communities in 2025.