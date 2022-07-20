Rental Scams In Tampa Are Driving Realtors Crazy

Watch out for these scammers in Tampa

Tampa Realtors Driven Crazy By Scammers

Realtors in the Tampa Bay area are fed up with individuals attempting to swindle tenants seeking homes by duplicating their ads and posting them online.

This is a problem that is becoming worse in the Tampa Bay region since it is getting tougher to find homes at a reasonable price.

“I've probably answered 50 calls over the weekend,” exclaimed Jess Rosemont, a realtor with Sellstate Legacy Realty in Tampa Bay.

“All Friday, all through the afternoon, all through the evening, all Saturday morning, all Sunday, I was fielding a ton of calls from renters potential renters who had seen the property listed for $900,” Rasemont explained.

The persons who called stated that the person who claimed to be the owner through an online post informed them that he got a new job in Texas and that they may drive by the house to inspect it.

These people said that the information came from an online post. When they did, a good number of them saw the for sale sign in the front yard and contacted Rosemont.

“Our department has begun an initiative to try to flag and report fraudulent rental listings,” explained Pinellas County Consumer Protection Investigator Anna Marie Fiallos.

After beginning, their investigation of rental postings on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace in April, county detectives were able to identify 63 bogus advertisements in a period of fewer than four months.

“We always advise consumers, any type of payment, it's best to use credit card that way you can dispute it if there should be an issue,” Fiallos advised.

