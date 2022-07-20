Walmart Is Closing Location In Mississippi

People need to find alternatives

Walmart Is Closing

Over the course of the last couple of years, the grocery business has been subjected to a dizzying array of highs and lows.

And the turmoil is far from finished as grocery chains continue to negotiate difficult economic demands as well as new technological breakthroughs such as cashier-less checkouts, cashier-less shopping, and even intelligent shopping carts.

Customers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi are now experiencing an extra temporary loss of access to the Walmart that is located nearby.

"We're grateful no customers or associates were hurt," Walmart officials said in a statement. "We appreciate the quick response of firefighters and are assisting them as best we can."

According to a local news station, the supercenter that is situated on United States Highway 49 was forced to shut on July 17 as a result of damage caused by a fire, but it is expected to reopen on July 23.

The exact text shared on their Facebook page is as follows:

“Your local Hattiesburg Walmart on HWY 49 will be closed till further notice. The nearby stores on HWY 98 and Petal are ready to serve you with your shopping needs. The Pharmacy department will also be closed, please refer to a neighboring Walmart for your RX needs. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The store team is working diligently to return to normal operations. Thank you so much for your patience!”