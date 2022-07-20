Senator Charles Schumer Tries To Pass Same-sex Marriage Bill

An important step in the right direction for the United States

Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Note From The Author

Charles Schumer Wants To Recognize Same-Sex Marriage

On Wednesday, Senate Leader Charles Schumer said that he is trying to gather support for a measure that was passed by the House legalizing same-sex marriage at the federal level.

“The legislation is so important,” said Schumer.

Schumer's goal is to get the bill adopted by the Senate so that it may become law.

On Tuesday, a measure that would write protections for same-sex marriage into federal law received enough votes to pass the House of Representatives, which is now controlled by Democrats.

The measure, assuming all 50 Democrats in the Senate support it, would require 10 votes from the Republicans to overcome a filibuster; nevertheless, expectations for its success have been raised when 47 Republicans in the House of Representatives voiced their support for the plan.

Additionally, the measure would provide additional legal protections for married couples with the intention of preventing discrimination on the basis of sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

These safeguards would include giving the attorney general the authority to undertake enforcement proceedings.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement on the vote, "it is critical to ensure that federal law protects those whose constitutional rights might be threatened by Republican-controlled state legislatures. LGBTQ Americans and those in interracial marriages deserve to have certainty that they will continue to have their right to equal marriage recognized, no matter where they live."