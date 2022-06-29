Trump's Former Staff Member Cassidy Hutchinson Testifies Against Him

Donald Trump Speeching On Turning Point Action | By Gage Skidmore on Flickr | CC BY-SA 2.0

Cassidy Hutchinson has testified in the lawsuits against former President Donald Trump regarding the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

The former President allegedly incited violence and urged his supporters to occupy the Capitol to block the election results. In fact, he claims that fraud was committed by the Democratic Party.

Former White House staffer gives her statement on the day of the riots around and in the Capitol in Washington DC.

Her statement largely states that Trump and his team would have incited the riots. He has consistently denied this until now but this new statement from someone close to him may change things.

According to Hutchinson the rioters at the Capitol were carrying weapons and Trump would have said the following:

“I don’t f**king care that they have weapons”

He would have said this because he was convinced that they had come there for him and so there was no danger to them. He was probably right, but a lot of angry people with guns always seem like a small (or large) risk in America.

I wouldn’t have been very comfortable being around them. I know that.

So Trump would have played a big role in riling up the crowd through his speech on Jan. 6.

The hearings are still in progress but this could well have a nasty ending for the former President. Although this story is also a little rattled. According to Hutchinson, Trump would have gone to the wheel of the car to drive them to the Capitol himself.

But according to this image of the presidential car, the passengers can’t possibly get to the driver. What do you guys think about this?

Originally Published on Medium