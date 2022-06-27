The Tragic Life Of Elvis Presley, Put Into One Great Movie

Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash

Last week, the new music film Elvis premiered. A wonderful film about the life of the superstar who turned the lives of millions of people upside down between the 1950s and 1970s.

The film is about the life of the young Elvis, how he grows from an unknown boy who has a passion for dancing and singing into a world star and eventually ends up in misery.

Thanks in part to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, he reached the top of the world, but nevertheless, he also helped bring about his damnation.

He did what?

In the beginning, Elvis entrusted everything to his manager, Tom Parker, called The Colonel. Originally from Holland, Parker fled from Holland to the United States in the 1920s.

He changed his name from Andreas van Cuijk to Tom Parker and lived an illegal existence in America. After all, he had no passport.

Yet he was active in life. He was a showbiz manager and tried to collect as many talented acts as possible. Including Elvis.

Elvis, however, did not know this dark secret from his well-trusted manager. 

What Elvis also did not know is that Parker had an appalling gambling addiction and was only too happy to spend his money on it. Half of all Elvis’ earnings went to the casino at the hands of Parker.

At some point, Elvis finds out about this and exposes him in front of all his audience at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. He is furious and could not believe he had lied to him like this all these years.

He burnt himself out

Elvis was an incredibly hard worker, he liked what he did but at one point he wanted to get away, away from the Colonel who by now had given him a list of all the expenses he owed him.

Elvis Presley Enterprises could not pay this amount. They were broke and Elvis decided to keep doing what the Colonel wanted.

The Colonel only wanted money to pay for his gambling addiction and forced Elvis onto the stage, even when he was on edge of unconsciousness. Many types of medication were administered and this eventually became too much for him.

He died of heart problems in 1977 at the age of 42 in his beloved Memphis, Tennessee.

# Elvis# Culture# Pop Culture# Films# Movies

