Severe Weather In The Midwest; Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Forecast In The South

Bryan Dijkhuizen

A continuation of the wet and stormy weather that has been prevalent over the Southwest and the southern Rockies for the last few days is anticipated to begin the workweek with further showers and thunderstorms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zEg0_0gNUAJ2x00
Roman Synkevych | Unsplash

Heavy Rainfall In New Mexico

The abnormally high levels of moisture in the atmosphere will make it possible for thunderstorms to produce extreme rainfall rates, which may result in isolated to dispersed instances of flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Slight Risk of heavy rainfall for today throughout a large portion of central and western New Mexico.

Once again, regions next to burn scars will be at the most risk for consequences caused by scattered downpours. On Tuesday, the likelihood of widespread heavy rainfall is expected to decrease while also moving somewhat toward the south.

Thunderstorms Possible In The South

Today, a robust cold front that is slowly making its way across the country will be responsible for sprinkling the East Coast and the Deep South with thunderstorms of varying intensity.

The main danger posed by these storms will be related to the frequent lightning and the heavy rain that will fall. It is impossible to completely rule out the possibility of isolated cases of flash flooding, particularly in metropolitan areas.

A mass of warm and humid air will be centered throughout the Deep South, and this will create a climate that is favorable for the development of scattered pop-up thunderstorms, which may at times deliver torrential rain. It is anticipated that this airmass and the frontal boundary stated above will remain stationary close to the Gulf Coast and Southeast until the middle of the week.

As a result, it is anticipated that the forecast will be the same each day and will feature the continuation of the possibility of thunderstorms as well as the isolated possibility of flash floods.

Severe Weather In The Midwest

Elsewhere, severe weather might break out in the Upper Midwest on Tuesday due to a cold front that will be moving in from the south-central part of Canada. At the same time, a different system moving into the Pacific Northwest and then ejecting over the northern Plains may bring about an equally severe threat throughout northern and central Montana.

The primary dangers posed by the coming thunderstorms are anticipated to be localized instances of destructive wind gusts and widespread big hail.

