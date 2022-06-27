Medical Abortion Popularity Grows In The United States

As a result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion pills, which were already used in more than half of recent abortions in the United States, are becoming even more sought-after.

They are also likely to be at the center of the legal battles that are expected to unfold as approximately half of the states ban abortion and others take steps to increase access.

The pharmaceutical abortion procedure may only be used inside the first ten weeks of a pregnancy before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives its approval for its use.

It entails taking two separate medications between 24 and 48 hours apart in order to interrupt the development of a pregnancy and then create contractions similar to a miscarriage in order to evacuate the baby.

The treatment often generates bleeding that is comparable to that of heavy menstruation.

After an initial consultation with a doctor, which can take place over video chat, the phone, in person, or even just by filling out an online form, many patients opt for medication abortion because it is less expensive, less invasive, and affords more privacy than surgical abortions.

The pills can be received by mail and taken at home, or anywhere, after an initial consultation with a doctor.

All types of abortion are outlawed under the new abortion laws that have begun to take effect in a number of conservative states, including the use of pharmaceutical abortion.

In addition, there were existing regulations in place in 19 states that prohibited the use of telemedicine for abortions.

The state of Texas had recently passed legislation that makes it illegal to ship abortion medication to other states.

Anti-abortion organizations are making an effort to combat the growing popularity of pharmaceutical abortion by asserting that the procedure is risky and referring to it as chemical abortion.

There may be other avenues for the Justice Department to get engaged in the battle against limits on the use of abortion drugs, according to legal experts. One possibility is to challenge laws that prohibit sending tablets, given that the mail is subject to federal control.