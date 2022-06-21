Couple Finds About 6,000 Bees In Their Home; Omaha Bee Club Moves The Bees

An Omaha couple's house had been infested by 6,000 bees, which were just all removed from the structure.

Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald that outside of their midtown house they have been growing flowers that are conducive to bees, but they never anticipated that the bees would come in. It is possible that the bees entered via a crack or hole in the mortar that covered the brick facade.

The Gouttierres came upon them after seeing a large number of bees flying outside their kitchen window. They discovered around 30 of them in a bedroom located on the second story.

The couple got in touch with two people who were members of the Omaha Bee Club, and they agreed to move the bees for a fee of $600. Before moving the bees to a new location, Countryside Acres Aviary's Larry Cottle made a hole in the wall of the house using a hole saw.

Then, Ryan Gilligan of Gilly's Gold used a vacuum to collect the bees in a box. Inside the wall were three honeycombs, each one measuring about 9 inches in diameter and 2 inches in thickness.

"If you put your ears to the wall you could hear the buzzing," said Thomas Gouttierre, who is a retired dean at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who used to lead the Center for Afghanistan Studies there.

"We didn't see the queen during the removal, but the next day it was found," Gilligan wrote in the video caption.