Joe Biden Is Getting Closer To Making A Decision On Pausing Gasoline Tax

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, stated on Monday that he is getting closer to making a decision on whether or not to support a temporary pause in the federal gasoline tax and is getting closer to making a decision on whether or not to support student loan relief as he works to alleviate the burden of high prices on the American people.

In order to put a stop to the increase of the federal tax by 18.3 cents a gallon, Congress would have to take action, but so far, there has been very little support for the concept among MPs.

On the other hand, the government is keen to identify areas of relief for American consumers who are coping with increasing gas costs as the summer approaches. On Monday, the national average price of a gallon of gasoline was a little under $5.00.

One official from the White House described the concept of a gas refund as "a reach" and said that it is "not in serious debate." Nevertheless, the administration is studying it as one of the other potential moves they may take.

Officials have said that one of the unanswered uncertainties is how long the gas tax holiday would run. Despite the fact that a gas tax holiday seems to be gaining more serious consideration.

"I hope to have a decision based on the data I'm looking for by the end of the week," Biden told reporters by the seaside in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, when asked whether he was considering backing a gas tax holiday.