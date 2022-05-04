Where Have All The Pirates Gone?

Pirates have been among us for ages, so where are they now?

Recently I’ve been watching all five of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies again, I love watching them and while watching them I wondered where did all the pirates go?

Now, the word “piracy” is mostly known for downloading illegal things.

But it has existed for as long as the human brain can remember. It’s taking something that isn’t yours: stealing. Because that’s what pirates do, right Jack?

Let’s see where they went.

The First Known Pirates

Until a certain point in history, there isn't much documented at all, so we don’t know for sure whether these pirates were the first or not, but people were sailing the Mediterranean seas around the 11th and 12th centuries before Christ.

Those pirates were mostly Greek, Roman, or Egyptian.

One famous ancient pirate story is Odyssey, a classic tale about a Greek hero sailing the seas.

During the heydays of the Roman Empire, piracy wasn’t appreciated at all, it was illegal and several emperors tried to beat piracy and they would after a couple of years of difficult battles.

After the ancient ages, the most famous pirates we know are the Vikings.

Brutal big lads from Scandinavia, looting and raiding villages all over the world and especially in Northern Europe.

The Vikings were active between circa 700 and 1400 AD.

One famous pirate from the Netherlands or Frisia to be exact is “Grutte Pier” Gerlofs.

The Vikings ruled the seas for centuries and even invaded the English at some point in History and held house there.

The Caribbean Pirates

Probably the most famous kind of pirates is those that sailed from the Caribbean. They sailed the world seas around the 16th and 17th centuries while the English, Spanish, and the French were ruling the world.

In the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, one place comes around very often: Tortuga. A place where the pirates came to drink, gamble, and sleep with loads of women.

I didn’t know that it existed. But it’s real.

It’s a small part of the Island of Hawaii.

Where Have The Pirates Gone?

The number of pirates has, over the years, declined linearly. There isn’t much left nowadays. Most of the pirates that are left to sail the seas are sailing between Africa and India.

Somali pirates started to sail the seas around 2000 and raid and hijack ships.

Pirates are mostly active in the Indian ocean and in the Southeastern Asian area but other than that, pirates aren’t that visible anymore.

Originally Published on Medium