Father in Snellville is Charged With Second Degree Murder After Leaving Baby In a Hot Car To Die

An investigation has been initiated into the death of an 8-month-old infant who was rushed to a Snellville emergency hospital after being left in a hot car for many hours. In connection with the death of his kid, Davied Japez McWorry Whatley, the baby's father, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the authorities.

It was 2 p.m. Tuesday when Whatley, 20, was taken into custody at the Snellville Police Department, according to the agency, in connection with a probation violation warrant that had been issued for his arrest, the department said.

The infant's grandmother transported the child to the Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room around 9 p.m., about seven hours after the event happened, according to police. She told the appropriate authorities that the infant had been left inside a car during a traffic check, which they investigated.

As a matter of fact, according to the Snellville Police Department, no traffic stop was conducted in the area, and no one was taken into custody.

It has been reported by many police departments that body cameras recorded their entire interaction with Whatley, beginning with him entering the lobby and ending with him leaving.

According to the authorities, he never said that there was a child in the car with them. When confronted with the allegations, the grandmother said that she is contesting them and that her son has talked to the police about his daughter several times.

Immediately upon the finding of the murdered child, officials reported that Whatley's car had been located in the municipal building's parking lot.