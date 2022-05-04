Donald Trump and President Joe Biden Come Out On Top In Ohio Primaries

In Ohio's highly watched primaries on Tuesday, candidates allied with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged victorious, strengthening their positions within their respective political parties as voters proceeded to pick nominees for the upcoming midterm elections (2022).

J.D. Vance, a venture investor and author who remade himself as a Trump supporter and got the former president's endorsement last month, won the Republican primary for the United States Senate in Ohio.

Rep. Shontel M. Brown, who was endorsed by President Joe Biden, won a contested Democratic primary for a Cleveland-based House seat. She defeated former state senator Nina Turner, who ran to Brown's left and received endorsements from Sen.

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whose 2020 presidential campaign she co-chaired, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Several lower-profile and less difficult primaries were won by Trump-backed candidates or those who identified themselves with the former president on Tuesday.

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a former Miss Ohio who was sponsored by President Donald Trump, defeated six other candidates in the Republican primary for the newly created 13th Congressional District.

“Thanks to the president for everything, for endorsing me. I’ve gotta say, a lot of the fake news media out there, and there’s some good ones in the back there, there’s some bad ones, too, let’s be honest, but they wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda,” Vance said at his victory speech, using combative rhetoric in line with the former president’s typical words.