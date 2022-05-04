Scattered Rain Showers And Light Snowfall in the Boulder Area

In the early hours of this morning, you can see the core of the surface low rotating over western Colorado. A large amount of rain and snow fell in the county alert area as a result of the def zone of the low and associated jet stream.

Throughout the day, as the low center continues to track southeast through sections of central and southern Colorado, cloudy weather with rain and snow will prevail in different degrees. An eastward moving dry slot is now traversing the urban corridor, with PVA ahead of the vort max bringing some increased snow showers to the higher terrain.

A surface low-pressure system over southern Colorado will bring southeast surface winds to the eastern plains, assisting in the continuation of largely overcast and patchy fog conditions seen on Tuesday.

As the low center advances eastward, the upper-level winds will shift to the southwest and then decrease as the jet passes through Kansas and the Texas panhandle, according to the National Weather Service.

This track of the low-pressure system, which is further southerly in orientation and maintains light snow falling in the mountains and scattered light rain showers on the plains into nocturnal hours, is what I'm keeping with.

Because of the gloomy circumstances and colder air mass, peak temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s, with most locations experiencing upper 40s to lower 50s, with temperatures predominantly in the 30s to lower 40s in the mountains.

With wrap-around moisture and orographic, the upper low will be on the Colorado/Kansas border by Thursday morning, with light snow continuing over the northern and central mountains and light rain possible across the southern foothills and Palmer Divide.

The upper low will be on the CO/KS border by Thursday afternoon.