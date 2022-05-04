Boulder, CO

Scattered Rain Showers And Light Snowfall in the Boulder Area

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KES4_0fSwTDBG00
Ralph (Ravi) Kayden/Unsplash

In the early hours of this morning, you can see the core of the surface low rotating over western Colorado. A large amount of rain and snow fell in the county alert area as a result of the def zone of the low and associated jet stream.

Throughout the day, as the low center continues to track southeast through sections of central and southern Colorado, cloudy weather with rain and snow will prevail in different degrees. An eastward moving dry slot is now traversing the urban corridor, with PVA ahead of the vort max bringing some increased snow showers to the higher terrain.

A surface low-pressure system over southern Colorado will bring southeast surface winds to the eastern plains, assisting in the continuation of largely overcast and patchy fog conditions seen on Tuesday.

As the low center advances eastward, the upper-level winds will shift to the southwest and then decrease as the jet passes through Kansas and the Texas panhandle, according to the National Weather Service.

This track of the low-pressure system, which is further southerly in orientation and maintains light snow falling in the mountains and scattered light rain showers on the plains into nocturnal hours, is what I'm keeping with.

Because of the gloomy circumstances and colder air mass, peak temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s, with most locations experiencing upper 40s to lower 50s, with temperatures predominantly in the 30s to lower 40s in the mountains.

With wrap-around moisture and orographic, the upper low will be on the Colorado/Kansas border by Thursday morning, with light snow continuing over the northern and central mountains and light rain possible across the southern foothills and Palmer Divide.

The upper low will be on the CO/KS border by Thursday afternoon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Weather# Weather Forecast# Colorado# Snow# Rain

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing your local news/weather from the United States. E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
6460 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Texas State

Texas Weather Expected To Reach Highest Temperatures Of The Year This Weekend

Shra/tstm lines stretching over northern areas of the CWA will droop southward later this evening. Despite the fact that the best synoptic dynamics are generally located across northern parts of the region, and that waning daytime heating would generally favor a gradual weakening trend in terms of storm intensity in the coming hours.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Dead Body Found On Long Island Turns Out To Be Missing Yale Employee

The corpse of a Yale University employee who went missing three months ago was discovered on the shores of Long Island, according to the Ivy League institution, which revealed the discovery on Wednesday.

Read full story

Mild Flooding Predicted In Northeast Ohio; Average Temperatures To Drop Over The Weekend

A closed upper-level low will move eastward over Ohio on Friday night, before moving southeastward into West Virginia on Saturday morning. Throughout Friday night and Saturday, easterly flow on the north side of this storm will continue to advect mid-level moisture into the deformation axis. With convection continuing aloft, there will be a modest probability of thunderstorms, although widespread rain showers are expected.

Read full story

Wildfires Cause Major Disaster In New Mexico; 6000 People Evacuated

Wildfires and straight-line winds that have ravaged New Mexico for more than a month have resulted in a major disaster, according to President Joe Biden. He declared a state of emergency and authorized critical federal assistance as the state continues to battle the largest wildfire currently burning in the United States, the Big Bend Fire.

Read full story

Opinion: You’re Not Expected To Wake Up At 5 AM 

It feels like a checklist that everybody’s trying to complete. I’m sorry to ruin it for you, but waking up at 5 am doesn’t make you any more productive. Additionally, waking up that early makes me feel miserable, not happy.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: There is a Lack of Self Esteem in Our Society 

For years and years, I have dealt with the lack of self-esteem, confidence, self-love, or self-respect. The lack of confidence comes in many forms, and anybody can be the victim of it.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: You Can't Beat Imposter Syndrome

Have you ever heard someone say that? It’s true. Confidence is fundamental to a successful life and we’re having less and less of it in our daily lives. It’s affecting us in many ways and we need to grow more of it.

Read full story

Where Have All The Pirates Gone?

Pirates have been among us for ages, so where are they now?. Recently I’ve been watching all five of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies again, I love watching them and while watching them I wondered where did all the pirates go?

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: You Shouldn’t Settle for Less With Career Opportunities

But to be honest, I’m not looking for a job right now as I’m still studying. The money I earn comes from online writing. The people around me have regular jobs and are spending hours working for someone else to earn their money. That made realize that I don’t want that — I want to make and earn my own money.

Read full story

Interest Rates Increased By Fed To Fight Inflation

To combat the worst inflation the United States has experienced in 40 years, the Federal Reserve announced a half-percentage point increase in interest rates on Wednesday. This is the first time in 22 years that the central bank has raised interest rates by this much.

Read full story
Ohio State

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden Come Out On Top In Ohio Primaries

In Ohio's highly watched primaries on Tuesday, candidates allied with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged victorious, strengthening their positions within their respective political parties as voters proceeded to pick nominees for the upcoming midterm elections (2022).

Read full story
47 comments
Snellville, GA

Father in Snellville is Charged With Second Degree Murder After Leaving Baby In a Hot Car To Die

An investigation has been initiated into the death of an 8-month-old infant who was rushed to a Snellville emergency hospital after being left in a hot car for many hours. In connection with the death of his kid, Davied Japez McWorry Whatley, the baby's father, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the authorities.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Calm and Dry Weather Has Been Forecasted For Louisville, Kentucky

High pressure over the Great Lakes will allow for dry weather today, while low-level moisture trapped behind a subsidence inversion will keep us generally gloomy for the rest of the day and evening.

Read full story

Overturning Roe v. Wade Leaked Draft Is "Radical", According to Joe Biden

The unprecedented leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in a key case that could overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked a heated debate. Alito's draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was real, according to Chief Justice John Roberts — despite the fact that the draft was written in February and does not reflect the court's current or final decision.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Governor of Tennessee Calls for an Independent Review of Lethal Injections; Executions Halted

Tennessee's governor has ordered a halt to executions in the state, pending the results of an independent investigation of the state's lethal injection procedure. "Questions surrounding lethal injection testing preparation ... resulted in a temporary reprieve by the governor," Lee's office said Monday in a news release. When Lee issued the order, he tweeted only that it was prompted by an "oversight in preparation for lethal injection."

Read full story

Average Joe Is The Victim Of The High Inflation Rates

The price of borrowing money isn't going to be as low as it was in the past decades and still is. According to Finnish Finance Minister, Annika Saarikko, politicians should warn their colleagues and the people that the era of cheap borrowing is over, she says in a Bloomberg interview.

Read full story
Carlsbad, CA

Free Pretzels In Carlsbad For National Pretzel Day

Attention to all pretzel lovers in the state of California and beyond. On national pretzel day, patrons will receive free handmade pretzels on the 26th of April. On April 26th, the United States will celebrate National Pretzel Day, which honors one of the country's favorite snacks. The choice between a bag of great crisp, salty pretzels and a huge, warm, soft, cinnamon pretzel is the order of the day today.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Snow Showers Continue Throughout Northern Minnesota This Afternoon

Travel disruptions are predicted this morning in sections of the northern and central Red River Valleys, as wet roadways have become ice overnight. By mid-morning, most of the affected regions should have seen significant improvement.

Read full story
1 comments

Places To Visit in the Scottish Highlands

This spring, my sister and I are planning to visit Scotland, and to be more specific: the Scottish Highlands. We love nature and Scotland is the perfect place to go for. We intend to book a hotel in Aberdeen and then visit the highlands by train.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy