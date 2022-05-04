Calm and Dry Weather Has Been Forecasted For Louisville, Kentucky

High pressure over the Great Lakes will allow for dry weather today, while low-level moisture trapped behind a subsidence inversion will keep us generally gloomy for the rest of the day and evening.

Additionally, post-frontal northwest winds will shift to the north this afternoon, allowing temperatures to stay below typical for the time of year.

The forecast maximum temperatures range from the mid-60s to the upper-60s. Some breaches in the cloud cover throughout south-central Kentucky may be possible this afternoon, and if so, temperatures in that part of the CWA might get closer to 70 degrees.

For the rest of the evening, the weather is forecast to remain dry and calm. Light northeastern winds will blow tonight, bringing temperatures down to the low 50s.

As a result of the low stratus beneath a subsidence inversion, pockets of light drizzle and even reports of light rain have been reported from the nearby Blue Grass Airport. These findings have also been corroborated by observations and webcams in the surrounding region.

Expect these patchy areas of light rain and showers to persist throughout the remainder of the afternoon and early evening.

Afterward, the frontal boundary to the south is expected to lift northward as a warm front, which is expected to pass through this region during the day on Thursday.

The temperature gradient throughout the area will likely be noticeable on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s in southern Indiana, mid-upper 70s over most of Kentucky, and low 80s around the Kentucky/ Tennessee border.