Overturning Roe v. Wade Leaked Draft Is "Radical", According to Joe Biden

The unprecedented leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in a key case that could overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked a heated debate.

Alito's draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was real, according to Chief Justice John Roberts — despite the fact that the draft was written in February and does not reflect the court's current or final decision.

In the draft, Alito overturns Roe v. Wade, which overturned state abortion restrictions throughout the nation and empowers states to once again enact their own abortion laws.

Joe Biden has warned that a leaked draft supreme court ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 case that guaranteed the right to abortion, would represent a significant change in US law and could jeopardize a wide range of other civil rights. Roe v Wade was the landmark case that guaranteed the right to abortion in the United States.

The temporary court judgment, according to the US president, is "radical," and if it is upheld, it would constitute a fundamental change in American law. The verdict, if it is upheld, might jeopardize rights such as same-sex marriage and access to contraception, among other things.

On Monday night, Politico released a copy of the document written by Justice Samuel Alito. According to the website, the proposal was backed by four other right-wingers on a panel that conservatives control 6-3, in addition to the author.

Several organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have acknowledged that legislative limits on abortion do not result in fewer abortions, but rather push pregnant women to seek riskier abortion procedures, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.