Snow Showers Continue Throughout Northern Minnesota This Afternoon

Travel disruptions are predicted this morning in sections of the northern and central Red River Valleys, as wet roadways have become ice overnight. By mid-morning, most of the affected regions should have seen significant improvement.

Look for generally clear skies and calm conditions today, with just a tiny risk of light snow in the Lake of the Woods area.

The accumulations will be less than one inch in most cases. This afternoon and evening, highs will only reach the mid-twenties to low-thirties, with gusty north to northwest winds and a chance of CAA into the early evening.

For most parts of the area, overnight lows will be in the teens to lower the twenties, with the southern Red River Valley seeing lows in the middle twenties.

Highs in the middle 30s to middle 40s are forecast for Tuesday, with sustained calm conditions and temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Snow showers will continue to circulate mostly in northern Minnesota through the afternoon and into the evening, but there will be little accumulation and no significant consequences.

With the exception of a few strong gusts exceeding 40 mph this morning when the boundary layer was initially mixing out, winds have not been strong enough to meet advisory criteria.

Even though we'll hold on to the title for a little while longer, we believe that our current weather warning can be lifted a little early if the winds don't build up a little more in the following several hours.

Take care.