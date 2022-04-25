Free Pretzels In Carlsbad For National Pretzel Day

Attention to all pretzel lovers in the state of California and beyond. On national pretzel day, patrons will receive free handmade pretzels on the 26th of April.

On April 26th, the United States will celebrate National Pretzel Day, which honors one of the country's favorite snacks. The choice between a bag of great crisp, salty pretzels and a huge, warm, soft, cinnamon pretzel is the order of the day today.

There is no fee to participate in the giveaway; just show up to Wetzel's and ask for one of the items.

Wetzels's CEO, Jennifer Schuler said the following:

"We're excited to celebrate National Wetzel Day by welcoming fans to enjoy a signature twisted treat on us,"

Pretzel enthusiasts who follow Wetzel's on TikTok will also have access to online offers that will allow them to keep the pretzel party going.

Users may participate in the hashtag challenge by demonstrating how to #WetzUpYourLife in order to win prizes.

Pasadena-based Wetzel's Pretzels was created in 1994 by Rick Wetzel and Bill Phelps in the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach, and it currently has more than 340 locations across the United States and throughout the globe.

You can apply for the free pretzels in any San Diego Wetzel's.

Wetzel's Pretzels locations around the United States, as well as shopping and business information, and a directory for Wetzel's Pretzels stores near me. Check out the list below for Wetzel's Pretzels retail locations around the United States.

Use the location searcher to find a Wetzel's near you.