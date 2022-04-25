This spring, my sister and I are planning to visit Scotland, and to be more specific: the Scottish Highlands. We love nature and Scotland is the perfect place to go for.

We intend to book a hotel in Aberdeen and then visit the highlands by train.

In this article, I’ll cover seven places in the Scottish Highlands that you (and we) have got to visit.

1. Isle of Skye: Beautiful Island

The Isle of Skye is a wonderfully Island in the west of Scotland.

You can visit the island by a bridge that was constructed in 1955 — it connects the island with the mainland of Scotland.

Map of Skye | WIKIPEDIA

The beautiful view of the Scottish islands makes it one of the most popular places to visit in the Scottish highlands.

2. Loch Ness

Loch Ness is famous with all. It’s a lake in the North of Scotland. Loch Ness has a depth of 788 feet and a length of around 23 miles.

Photo by Ramon Vloon on Unsplash

An underwater creature is claimed to live in Loch Ness. There have been several sightings of the fabled Loch Ness monster.

3. Courrour — The Most Distant Railway Station in Scotland

One of the most remote train stations around. Courrour is the final station of the West Highland Line at the right branch part of the rails.

There aren’t any roads leading to the town and station, so it’s solely accessible by train.

Photo by Jack Anstey on Unsplash

4. Glencoe

Glencoe is a settlement in the Scottish lieutenancy of Inverness. The setting for the 1995 film Braveheart had a role in gaining widespread recognition.

The West Highland Way is a prominent long-distance route that passes through the glen.

Photo by Mike Smith on Unsplash

5. Luskentyre Beach

Despite the fact that Luskentyre Beach is flanked on each side by large sand dunes, it is difficult to get a good view of it from the road. Luskentyre Beach is located on South Harris, near to the A859, and may be reached by taking the side road Losgaintir off the main road.