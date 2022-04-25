Places To Visit in the Scottish Highlands

Bryan Dijkhuizen

This spring, my sister and I are planning to visit Scotland, and to be more specific: the Scottish Highlands. We love nature and Scotland is the perfect place to go for.

We intend to book a hotel in Aberdeen and then visit the highlands by train.

In this article, I’ll cover seven places in the Scottish Highlands that you (and we) have got to visit.

1. Isle of Skye: Beautiful Island

The Isle of Skye is a wonderfully Island in the west of Scotland.

You can visit the island by a bridge that was constructed in 1955 — it connects the island with the mainland of Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQG06_0fJKW9gp00
Map of Skye | WIKIPEDIA

The beautiful view of the Scottish islands makes it one of the most popular places to visit in the Scottish highlands.

2. Loch Ness

Loch Ness is famous with all. It’s a lake in the North of Scotland. Loch Ness has a depth of 788 feet and a length of around 23 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuxOH_0fJKW9gp00
Photo by Ramon Vloon on Unsplash

An underwater creature is claimed to live in Loch Ness. There have been several sightings of the fabled Loch Ness monster.

3. Courrour — The Most Distant Railway Station in Scotland

One of the most remote train stations around. Courrour is the final station of the West Highland Line at the right branch part of the rails.

There aren’t any roads leading to the town and station, so it’s solely accessible by train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGe8b_0fJKW9gp00
Photo by Jack Anstey on Unsplash

4. Glencoe

Glencoe is a settlement in the Scottish lieutenancy of Inverness. The setting for the 1995 film Braveheart had a role in gaining widespread recognition.

The West Highland Way is a prominent long-distance route that passes through the glen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdIM9_0fJKW9gp00
Photo by Mike Smith on Unsplash

5. Luskentyre Beach

Despite the fact that Luskentyre Beach is flanked on each side by large sand dunes, it is difficult to get a good view of it from the road. Luskentyre Beach is located on South Harris, near to the A859, and may be reached by taking the side road Losgaintir off the main road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1FvF_0fJKW9gp00
Photo by Nils Leonhardt on Unsplash
Originally Published on NewTravelEra

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Scotland# Europe# Travel Tips

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing you local news/weather from the United States. E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com Subscribe to my newsletter:

N/A
6477 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Average Joe Is The Victim Of The High Inflation Rates

The price of borrowing money isn't going to be as low as it was in the past decades and still is. According to Finnish Finance Minister, Annika Saarikko, politicians should warn their colleagues and the people that the era of cheap borrowing is over, she says in a Bloomberg interview.

Read full story
Carlsbad, CA

Free Pretzels In Carlsbad For National Pretzel Day

Attention to all pretzel lovers in the state of California and beyond. On national pretzel day, patrons will receive free handmade pretzels on the 26th of April. On April 26th, the United States will celebrate National Pretzel Day, which honors one of the country's favorite snacks. The choice between a bag of great crisp, salty pretzels and a huge, warm, soft, cinnamon pretzel is the order of the day today.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Snow Showers Continue Throughout Northern Minnesota This Afternoon

Travel disruptions are predicted this morning in sections of the northern and central Red River Valleys, as wet roadways have become ice overnight. By mid-morning, most of the affected regions should have seen significant improvement.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

Storms Expected for Northern Oklahoma; Flood Watch In Effect for Parts of Missouri

The surface low-pressure system now above the North/South Dakota border has become occluded, and the accompanying cold front is plodding southeastward over far eastern Kansas and western Missouri to the east.

Read full story

Severe Weather System in North Dakota; Heavy Winds Are Forecast

At the moment, a stacking low-pressure system is centered over southeastern North Dakota early this morning, bringing broad wrap-around precipitation to western and central North Dakota in the form of snow and a mix of precipitation to the rest of the state.

Read full story
1 comments

Severe Weather All Around The Country; Warm Weather in the South

A powerful spring cold front that is through the middle of the country this morning will continue to produce many showers and thunderstorms through the start of the work week, forecasters predict.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Best Places To Visit In The United States

Visit these 7 of the best places in the United States. The country I want to visit some day in my life, even though it’s pretty far from here, I think it would be great to set foot on the ground in the country of the American Dream.

Read full story

Opinion: Russia Wants To Organize The UEFA European Championship, Why Not?

Putin During The Invasion Speech — Image via Wikipedia by Kremlin.ru (CC BY 4.0) It’s been 4 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, on the 24th of February Vladimir Putin decided to send military forces into Ukraine territory to perform his so-called ‘Special Military Operation’.

Read full story

Opinion: People With Higher Education Vote More Often

Today, we voted for our municipality elections that occur once every four years — not a lot of people take the time to actually go and vote over here. Only around 50% of the people that could vote actually showed up in 2018 and the current expected turnout today is around 30% — but that could still increase today.

Read full story

Marketing & Personal Branding Tips From Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a popular entrepreneur and public speaker for many years — after selling the company to American Express he co-founded, he’s jumped into the marketing and personal branding niche.

Read full story

Opinion: We’re Concerned About Our Future

When Russia attacked and invaded Ukraine a couple of weeks ago, we knew that it was serious. Russia wants Ukraine to remain a neutral state and possibly even parts of it to belong to Russia.

Read full story
Michigan State

Heavy Snow Storms Forecast for Northern Michigan

The passage of a shortwave and a secondary cold front early today contributed to the development of some heavier snow showers. CAA is now ongoing, and according to the most recent RAP analysis, current 850mb temperatures throughout Lake Superior vary from roughly -13C east to around -16C west.

Read full story
7 comments
Indiana State

Light Snow Showers in Northern Indiana, Along With Minimal Rainfall

High pressure moving through the Ohio Valley this afternoon had resulted in bright skies across the region and an overall beautiful early March day. Temperatures at 19Z were mainly in the mid to high 40s, with northwest flow prevailing.

Read full story

Strong Winds are Expected for Eastern North Dakota; Wind Chills are Predicted

After the next system passes through around the end of the week, we will get a little respite in the weather. Winds should have completed their transition to the west by this evening, and they should remain somewhat stronger tonight, averaging 10 - 15 kts sustained.

Read full story
Texas State

Clearer Weather in the Southern Parts of Texas; Temperatures are Increasing over the Week

Despite the fact that it is warmer today than it was yesterday, temperatures throughout South Texas are still rather chilly, with temperatures ranging from around 60 degrees along the coast to near 70 degrees further west over the Rio Grande Plains and beyond.

Read full story
Texas State

Possible Winter Weather Alert in Effect for Northern Texas Area

Temperatures had climbed into the mid to upper 50s over the Panhandles as of 2 pm, with southerly winds and a belt of heavier high-level cirrus moving eastward across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
Arizona State

Calm Weather Forecast for Northern Arizona; Storm Expected on Thursday

Through Wednesday, calm weather is predicted before a passing weather system brings increasing winds and rain chances, as well as colder temperatures, to the area Thursday and Friday, according to the forecast.

Read full story
Georgia State

Possible Thunderstorms in Central Georgia; Rain Showers are Forecast

Thankfully, the hectic morning in central Georgia has come to an end this afternoon. The tornado watch was lifted at 1 p.m. due to improved convective coverage to the south, which is preventing moisture return and surface instability throughout central Georgia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy