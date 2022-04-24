Severe Weather All Around The Country; Warm Weather in the South

A powerful spring cold front that is through the middle of the country this morning will continue to produce many showers and thunderstorms through the start of the work week, forecasters predict.

Much Rainfall on the Southern Plains

High rainfall rates and a broad range of storm tracks are predicted throughout sections of the Lower Mississippi Valley and southern Plains today, with storms including heavy rainfall rates and a wide range of storm tracks likely across comparable regions into the nighttime hours.

This will very certainly result in incidents of flash flooding from far north-central Texas to northwest Arkansas, as well as southeast Oklahoma.

Depending on where you live, rainfall totals might reach up to 5 inches in this area. In order to draw attention to the situation, a Moderate Risk (level 3/4) of Excessive Rainfall has been issued, as well as Flood Watches for the region. Residents in the hazard region are urged to avoid driving through flood-prone areas and to never drive on flooded roadways.

Thunderstorms all Around the Country

From Michigan to Texas, a few thunderstorms accompanying the aforementioned cold front may develop into severe weather. Frequent lightning, destructive wind gusts, big hail, and occasional tornadoes are all potential risks in the area.

Parts of the Midwest and Lower Michigan, as well as sections of the southern Plains, are among the areas with the highest risk of severe thunderstorms today. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms (level 2/5) for these locations.

Possible Flooding in Eastern Texas and Severe Thunderstorms

By Monday, the cold front and related rainfall chances will have moved south and east, and they will have lost much of their impact. A few isolated occurrences of flash flooding may still occur in regions of central and eastern Texas as well as the Lower Mississippi Valley, and there is a low chance of severe thunderstorms as well as flash flooding.

A cold front will move across the region, bringing showers and thunderstorms from the Lower Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley, where a few severe wind gusts are not completely ruled out. On Tuesday, as the cold front slowly moves away from the East Coast, unsettled weather will spread throughout sections of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Winter Weather in the North

Meanwhile, winter is still hanging on in the northern Plains, where blizzard conditions are expected to last through this afternoon.

By this evening, a major low-pressure system will be gradually weakening and shifting towards southwest Ontario, putting an end to the potentially deadly mix of heavy snow and violent winds that have plagued the region.

Snowfall in North Dakota

Additionally, 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in North Dakota this morning, with blowing snow expected to persist until the early evening. The majority of North Dakota, western South Dakota, eastern Montana, and the northern Nebraska Panhandle is still under the threat of blizzards and winter weather advisories.

In other parts of the country, rain showers at lower elevations and light high elevation snow are expected to return to the Northwest and northern Great Basin on Monday as an incoming frontal storm approaches the area.

The central Rockies are also expected to get snow until early Monday, with accumulations of up to 8 inches expected in the state's highest mountain ranges, according to forecasters.

When it comes to temperatures, most of the East will have summer-like temperatures today, but New England and coastal areas of the Northeast will remain on the cold side owing to easterly flow from the icy Atlantic Ocean.

On Monday, high temperatures in the 70s and 80s will persist across the Ohio Valley and interior areas of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic until colder air arrives behind a cold front on Tuesday, bringing lower temperatures with it.

Throughout the Northern Plains, temperatures will stay far below normal to perhaps record-breaking lows for the foreseeable future, and the cold will spread southeastward into the Midwest early this week, raising the possibility of frost and freezing conditions.

High Temperatures Expected for the Southwest

In contrast, an upper-level ridge rising into the Southwest today will result in temperatures that are above normal over southern California and the Desert Southwest through Tuesday.