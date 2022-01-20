Supreme Court Denies Donald Trump's Prevention Plea

The Supreme Court of the United States has denied a plea by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of White House papers to a parliamentary committee investigating the January 6th case.

That implies that the data might be provided to the House of Representatives committee examining the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, even if cases against the government are still underway in other jurisdictions.

The committee now has more than 770 pages of papers to work with.

Specifically, the committee has wanted specific details of Mr. Trump's every travel and meeting on June 12, the day of the attack.

The panel's demands include documents about any strategies devised by the White House or other government agencies to obstruct the counting of electoral votes by the United States Congress.

Memos from the then-president to his spokesperson, records of visits to the White House, and transcripts of telephone calls are examples of what may be found.

The researchers want to learn more about Trump's involvement in the storming of the United States Congress via the materials they have obtained so far.

Supporters of the former president demonstrated outside the Capitol building in January.

It was a fruitless attempt by the protestors to prevent Biden's election win from being formally certified.

Trump had claimed, without offering any proof, that he had lost the election as a result of voter fraud.

“These sweeping requests are indicative of the committee’s broad investigation of a political foe, divorced from any of Congress’s legislative functions,” his lawyers told the justices in an emergency application.