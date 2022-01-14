Supreme Court Denies President Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

American President Joe Biden, cannot implement a vaccine mandate at businesses after a supreme court decision, AP reports.

The Supreme Court concluded Thursday night into Friday morning that this is an excessively harsh measure and hence stopped the plan. On the other side, the court ruled in favor of mandatory vaccination for healthcare personnel.

If Biden's plan were approved, it would affect some 80 million Americans. The judges compared the chance of becoming infected in the workplace with the chance of becoming ill from air pollution.

Disappointed, but Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Will Save Lifes

President Joe Biden said he was “disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.”

According to Biden, if the court agreed to the vaccination obligation for health care workers, it will save lives. He wants everyone who works in healthcare to be vaccinated by the end of February.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, called the Supreme Court’s decision “a significant victory for employers.”

"A global pandemic does not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it"

In an unsigned opinion, the court wrote: “The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it. At the same time, such unprecedented circumstances provide no grounds for limiting the exercise of authorities the agency has long been recognized to have.” It said the “latter principle governs” in the healthcare arena.