Excessive Rainfall in the Northwest While Temperatures on the East are Rising

Weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest will remain moist for the next few days, as the region continues to be flooded.

Heavy Rain Forecast for Washington State

It is projected that more rounds of heavy precipitation will continue to fall throughout western Washington until the early afternoon.

An area of low pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean is causing a torrent of precipitation to funnel over the Olympic Peninsula and Washington Cascades today.

This atmospheric river, which contains warm and moist air, will raise freezing levels over 7000 feet, resulting in torrential rain pouring throughout even the most remote areas of the country.

Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected throughout upslope areas of the Olympic Peninsula, where recent severe rainfall has already resulted in too saturated antecedent soil moisture levels, as well as along the rest of the peninsula.

Extremely heavy rain is also anticipated to reach the Washington Cascades, where it may cause flash floods along rivers that drain off the mountainous terrain.

Risk of Excessive Rainfall

Flood Watches and a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall have been issued for most of this area today, as well.

On Thursday, this storm is expected to diminish and travel inland across the Pacific Northwest, resulting in a considerably drier conclusion to the workweek than previously anticipated.

Snowfall in the Midwest

Looking forward to Thursday night, a strong surface low-pressure system originating in the Canadian Prairies will plunge southward into the North Central United States Thursday night and into Friday morning.

For the remainder of the week, this next storm system is expected to bring significant snow to regions of the Northern Plains and Midwest, resulting in hazardous travel conditions in those areas.

Residents in these locations should continue to carefully check the forecast over the following several days to ensure they have the most up-to-date information possible.

Warmer Temperatures on the East Coast and Texas

As high pressure moves away from the East Coast today, a southerly breeze will sweep over the area, bringing warmer temperatures through Thursday.

Temperatures in the Heartland of the United States will continue seasonably warm today, with widespread highs in the 50s and 60s on the High Plains. South Texas is forecast to see temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s by Thursday.

Between now and Thursday morning, a passing frontal boundary will bring scattered rain and snow showers throughout the Great Lakes region and points east to the Northeast and central Appalachians, with isolated light snow accumulations likely in some regions.

Towards the south, isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to be a possibility across southeast Florida today.