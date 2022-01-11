Light Rain and Snow Showers are Forecast for the Northwest; Winter Weather Alert is Issued for the West Plains

Light snow and freezing rain may develop throughout the Inland Northwest today, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm enough temperatures are expected on Wednesday for precipitation to be mostly rain in the lowlands, with isolated pockets of freezing or mixed precipitation in the northern Cascade Valleys.

Dryer weather is expected to resume Thursday evening and last until at least Sunday.

Looking at the data from throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho this morning, we can see that temperatures have risen above freezing and that mixed precipitation has come to a stop in many areas. Southeast breezes from north of Spokane through Ritzville and into the L-C valley were able to raise temperatures above freezing a few degrees sooner than in other parts of the state.

The winter weather alert for the West Plains and the Palouse, which was mostly for freezing rain, was permitted to expire/be canceled early since the precipitation type has changed to rain.

We intend to review the various freezing rain warnings issued around the Basin to see if the danger and damage are diminishing sooner than our advisory indicated.

The potential of freezing rain remains in effect on Wednesday, although the regions affected seem to be smaller and of shorter duration, however, we will continue to monitor the situation today.

There will be a possibility for light freezing rain to fall around Moses Lake and Wenatchee until 03-06z, but there is a good likelihood that the precipitation will get shaded, keeping these places chilly and dry.