Austin, TX

Cold Weather and Showers Forecast for Central Texas

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0guA_0dipoGR500
Gear5.8 by Roberto R./Unsplash

Today will be mostly overcast and cold, with the possibility of a few light showers sprinkled throughout the day.

A compact shortwave, which is now over southeast New Mexico early this morning, will move eastward over the region today, according to the National Weather Service.

As the day unfolds, increasing ascent and mid-level moisture advection ahead of this feature will overspread the region from west to east as the day continues.

The most recent high-resolution models continue to predict that some precipitation will develop throughout western parts of the forecast region this morning and then extend across eastern areas of the forecast area later in the day.

Low levels are still dry, so any precipitation that does fall should be little.

In the dry sub-cloud layer, cooling processes caused by evaporative cooling processes and chilly surface temperatures may result in some sleet temporarily mixing with the rain in the morning, but the temperatures will increase enough by the afternoon for just rain.

Despite the possibility of some sleet, there will be no significant consequences since the surface temperature will stay above freezing.

Temperatures will be on the cold side today due to heavy cloud cover, with afternoon highs mostly in the low to mid-50s.

The amount of cloud cover will diminish over the region tonight evening and into the next morning.

Lower temperatures will be reached by sunrise Wednesday as clouds begin to thin and dry air masses and light breezes combine to bring temperatures down to the lower 30s.

