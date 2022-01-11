Beach Hazards Statement Issued for Orlando Today

Currently, Showers over the Treasure Coast's seas have moved south, and the radar is now clear this morning, according to the weather forecast.

Conditions are continuing to be breezy along the beaches and barrier islands, with northeast winds sustaining about 20 miles per hour with periodic gusts to 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout the afternoon.

Until 6 p.m. this evening, a Beach Hazards Statement is in force due to dangerously high surf and a moderate risk of rip currents along the coast.

The forecast continues on track, with just a few minor adjustments to the likelihood of rain.

Stormy weather has cleared out over the southern seas a bit ahead of schedule, and HRRR forecasts predict showers near or just south of the Treasure Coast waters for the rest of the day.

PoPs have been reduced to 20 percent in Martin and southern St. Lucie counties, as well as in the surrounding waterways.

The coast will continue to experience windy weather for the remainder of the day. Winds inland will be 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the northeast, with gusts as low as 10 miles per hour tonight.

Except for Martin and St. Lucie counties, there are no rain chances in the forecast, as high pressure over the Southeast United States keeps the region dry.

High temperatures will range from the low 70s to the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Cool and clear tonight, with nighttime lows in the lower 50s over the interior, upper 50s near the coast, and lower 60s around the Treasure Coast and Lake Okeechobee, according to the National Weather Service.