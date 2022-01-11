Extremely Cold Weather Expected for Maine

Through today, Arctic high pressure will continue to develop from the west, bringing more snow to the region. A cold front will move slowly into the area on Wednesday and Wednesday night, and then over the region on Thursday.

The arrival of high pressure in southeastern Canada Friday through Saturday coincides with the passage of a coastal low to the east.

Wind chills have risen into the -20s and into -30s in parts of northern Maine.

The clear sky has persisted, and temperatures in most regions have already reached their maximum levels. It is expected that winds will diminish fast about sunset/4 p.m. and that temperatures will begin to drop rapidly around this time.

As a result of this pattern, the Wind Chill Advisory may be lifted sooner than expected. Aside from incorporating the most recent findings, no other significant adjustments were required.

S-SW winds 10-15mph are forecast on Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving from Quebec, which will result in weak warm air convection.

Because of the drying of the moisture connected with the front, just a few snow showers are expected throughout the northern and western zones.

Improved snow showers and maybe light snow in eastern Washington county are predicted by the models, which are connected with upper-level energy and greater SFC convergence.

Given that, snow totals over those locations were expected to increase Wednesday afternoon, with up to 1" of snow likely. The front arriving from Quebec grinds to a crawl on Wednesday night as a result of the slowly building low-pressure system off the coast of North Carolina.

Expect mostly clear skies through the night and into Thursday, with snow showers in the North Woods. Wednesday night continued to expand steadily southeastward through Thursday afternoon.

The onset of a very deep shortwave on Thursday night into Friday morning will bring it southeastward into the Carolinas, with low-pressure building in a favorable location of convergence just off the Virginia shoreline.

But the slow-moving cold front will creep through Maine as this system moves northeastward on Friday.

This front, in conjunction with neutral-oriented troughing, will prevent this system from connecting up with Maine, instead of traveling further east of the state line instead.

In general, expect a great deal of cloud cover and snow showers connected with the front Thursday night into Friday.