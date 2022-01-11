Temperatures to Plummet in Central Michigan; Intense Winds are Forecast in the Evening

When compared to the cloudless core of the lake, the shoreline has benefited from lake effect cloud cover to some extent.

Temperatures under the cloud cover near the shoreline are still hovering about 10 degrees Fahrenheit, while temperatures in places that have dispersed have already plunged to approximately 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

The lake effect clouds should remain in place for the remainder of the morning and will aid in keeping temperatures above 0F, while regions without cloud cover will be subject to radiational cooling, with temperatures dipping into the -5F to 0F range.

Because winds should remain light and unpredictable until morning, wind chill values should remain between -10F and 0F across the region.

Today will start off chilly, but it will warm up as the day progresses, with temperatures climbing.

High pressure will transfer into the Ohio Valley, causing southerly flow and a surge of warm air advection. High pressure will shift into the Ohio Valley. As the day progresses, temperatures will steadily climb, reaching the mid-20s to low-30s by midnight.

We will see temperatures that are closer to average by Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Southerly winds will intensify today and into Wednesday, with gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour expected over the region this afternoon and evening.

A light shortwave will move into the area from the southwest on Wednesday, accompanied by an accompanying cold front.

While there is a little possibility of some light snow with this weak clipper storm, the lack of moisture should leave most places dry and unfrozen.