Cold Weather Forecast for Northern Parts of the Country While the Southeast can Expect Dry and Calm Weather

When a powerful high-pressure system finally glides off the East Coast on Wednesday, it will have a significant impact on most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

Cold Air Pushed to the Northeast

Today's cold air has been pushed towards the Northeast and Northern Mid-Atlantic by an area of high pressure that has formed over the Arctic Ocean this morning.

Most places in New England will struggle to reach temperatures beyond the teens and twenties today afternoon, with single digits expected over northern New England.

Wind chills in the Northeast

With widespread wind chills below zero across the area, and as low as 40 below zero in northern Maine, the cold snap will have an additional sting to it.

Residents are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather while they are outside, including a hat and gloves.

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in place from Upstate New York to Maine, and the area covered by these warnings and advisories is large.

Fortunately, this blast of chilly air won't last long, as temperatures in the mid-30s and 40s will return by Wednesday afternoon, bringing us closer to the start of spring.

Rainfall in the Northwest

For the waterlogged Pacific Northwest, additional precipitation (mostly in the form of rain) is set to enter western Washington today and linger into Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to funnel a plume of moisture into the Olympic Peninsula and Washington Cascades.

The approaching atmospheric river will contain warm and moist air that will lift freezing levels above 7000 feet, which will result in heavy rain falling across even some of the highest terrain.

Rainfall totals over 5 inches are likely along upslope portions of the Olympic Peninsula, where recent rainfall has already led to saturated soil.

Locally heavy rain is also expected to reach the Washington Cascades and may produce flooding along rivers that flow off the high terrain. A Slight Risk of excessive rainfall, as well as Flood Watches, has been issued for today across this region.

Parts of the Columbia Basin in central/eastern Washington will avoid the surge of warm air at the surface and may experience light freezing rain. Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted as a result.

Dry and Calm Weather for the Rest of the Country

Aside from that, the majority of the country will enjoy a calm and dry midweek.

The only other major regions of precipitation were scattered showers and thunderstorms that are likely in southeast Florida, as well as persistent snow showers that are possible across the Great Lakes region.

On Wednesday and early Thursday morning, a few clipper systems from south-central Canada may plunge into the Midwest, bringing a few spots of light snow to the region, according to forecasters.

Further south, a warming trend will bring above-average temperatures to the Great Plains, where they will persist through at least Thursday, as part of a prolonged period of dry weather in the region.