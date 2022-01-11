Rising Temperatures in Los Angeles with Wind Gusts and Possible Showers

Today will have plenty of sun and temperatures that are higher than normal. The offshore flow behind high pressure above is expected to continue until at least Wednesday afternoon.

When an area of low pressure to the southwest of the region lifts out into the region, a cooling trend is anticipated for late this week.

Showers are possible late throughout the week and into the weekend, but they are not certain.

The most recent satellite and surface readings show that there will be clear skies across the district this morning. A surface-based inversion is indicated by the morning-sounding data.

Currently, strong Santa Ana winds are blowing, with gusts of 35-55 miles per hour.

The Santa Ana winds will be the most significant challenge shortly, according to the forecast.

Because of early morning mixing and favorable offshore slopes, the Santa Ana winds will pick up speed this morning and stay gusty until early afternoon today.

As a result, current wind advisories for the typical areas throughout Ventura and Los Angeles counties look favorable until 200 PM this afternoon.

Overall, the present outlook seems to be excellent for the immediate short term, and no substantial changes are foreseen shortly.

When it comes to the afternoon forecast, the focus is on the chance of extending some wind advisories into the afternoon of Wednesday.

Following that, with an upper low off the coast of Florida, there is a chance of some light precipitation in the second part of the week.

Gusty offshore winds will continue to blow over parts of the region today, with the strongest gusts expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Santa Lucia winds are only affecting a small area of the country this morning, while Santa Ana winds are expected to last at least until this afternoon.