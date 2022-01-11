Increasing Temperatures Expected for Nevada due to High-Pressure Weather Pattern

Through the middle of next week, high pressure will provide a pleasant weather pattern with moderate breezes and dry conditions to the region.

It is expected that a minor weather disturbance will pass over the northern section of the state late Thursday and Thursday night, but it will not bring considerable rain or snow with it.

As high pressure rises again over the area, dry and calm conditions will return Friday, along with temperatures that are appropriate for the time of year.

A benevolent weather pattern has formed over the Great Basin area of the United States.

High pressure will allow for dry weather over the next few days, as well as mild breezes that will be mostly diurnal and terrain-dependent. Even though there may be some cloud cover at mid to high altitudes at times, the calm weather will continue.

Temperatures will increase into the 30s and 40s today, with temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s in parts of northern Nye County on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows tonight will be fairly cold in the 10-15 degree range in the favored valleys, with higher lows Tuesday night in the teens to twenties in the rest of the state.

While an upper-level low in the Pacific Northwest is expected to assist with a transitional tendency in the weather pattern, a ridge of high pressure that has maintained calm weather over Nevada for the first few days of the workweek is expected to migrate out of the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

A separate upper-level low-pressure system over the Baja region of California complicates the flow even more moving into Thursday evening and into Friday afternoon and evening.

Thursday is forecast to have increased cloud cover, but there will be no precipitation. The ECMWF solution continues to be reflected in model runs, which reflects a widespread agreement.

Beyond Friday, a weak rex block is expected to attempt to develop, with a poleward high-pressure system attempting to build north of the Baja upper-level low-pressure system.

The high-pressure system is expected to break down late Sunday or Monday, enabling the upper-level low-pressure system over the Baja Peninsula to come ashore. This system is not predicted to bring in any rainy precipitation at this time.

High temperatures are expected to linger in the mid-30s to low-40s for the foreseeable future, with low temperatures in the teens and twenties.