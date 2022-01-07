Cold Front Above Pennsylvania Causes Snowfall

On Saturday, a strong high-pressure system crests over the mid-Atlantic before moving offshore late in the day Saturday.

As an area of low pressure passes well to our northwest, a warm front will move across the region Sunday morning, followed by a cold front Sunday evening.

Later on Monday, an Arctic cold front will pass over the area, followed by a strong Arctic high-pressure system that will develop for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, a warm front is expected to pass through.

As we go through the evening, a rapidly developing low-pressure system near Nova Scotia will continue to travel north and east across Atlantic Canada.

As a result of this low-pressure system and the passage of high pressure over the midwest, northwest winds are rather strong and gusty throughout the region this afternoon. Due to the high-pressure gradient, this is the case.

Although the precipitation from yesterday night's system has finished, the tail end of the lake effect is causing some isolated flurries and snow showers throughout parts of northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.

Aside from that, it's cool but dry, with a lot of strato cu still hanging about. Additionally, due to the winds and recent snow, there are still some locations where snow is flying about.

The forecast for tonight is for very effective radiational cooling conditions, with winds falling to approximately 10 kt in the evening, decreasing cloud cover, and a new snowpack.

As a result, low temperatures have fallen far below forecast levels, with most places seeing temperatures in the teens, while single digits are conceivable in the southern Poconos and Pine Barrens.

On Saturday, a ridge of high pressure will rise over the region, bringing sunlight but also bringing frigid temperatures.