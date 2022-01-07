Low Temperatures Remain in the Northeast

During the early morning hours of tomorrow, high pressure will rise above before slipping offshore later in the day.

On Sunday, a low-pressure system will move to our north over southern Canada, finally pushing a cold front into the region Sunday night and Monday morning.

After a little break, high pressure will return throughout the early to a midweek period of next week.

In the Canadian Maritimes, a fast-developing coastal low-pressure system is traveling northeastward, while a strong area of high pressure is building eastward into our region.

As the coming high-pressure system approaches, strong cold advection is continuing on gusty northwesterly winds.

Mountain wave clouds are still lingering throughout the West Virginia Panhandle and north-central Maryland. In other parts of the country, the sky is generally clear this afternoon.

As a result of the reduction of diurnal surface heating, any mountain wave clouds should evaporate overnight.

Throughout the early part of the night, a substantial pressure gradient will be maintained, resulting in strong winds.

As a result, temperatures will remain very low over most of the region, with most sites seeing wind chills in the single digits or perhaps significantly below zero for the majority of the night.

In the western areas of Highland, Pendleton, and Grant Counties, Wind Chill Advisories are still in effect until further notice.

With the development of high pressure over the mountains near the end of the night, the pressure gradient will become less significant.

Locations in the mountains, as well as other climatologically suited locales, may be able to decouple as a result of this phenomenon.

If temperatures do not decouple quickly due to a new snow cover, clear sky, and a very cold ambient airmass in situ, those regions that do so will see fast temperature drops.

As a consequence, we are projecting temperatures in the aforementioned places that are significantly below statistical advice.

Temperatures in mountain valleys in our southwestern states are predicted to fall below zero.

While lows in the middle Shenandoah Valley and the Culpeper Basin might reach zero as well, forecasts for those areas are present in the single digits.