Rain & Snow Storms are Expected for the Afternoon

Until tonight, lake effect snow showers are expected to persist.

Storms with large amounts of precipitation are anticipated this afternoon, moving across Central New York and into Northeast Pennsylvania before dispersing in the evening.

Saturday will see the arrival of high pressure, which will provide generally bright skies by the afternoon.

During the late Saturday night and early Sunday morning hours, a warmer system will come through with a wintry mix.

The winter weather warning for lake effect snow in southern Cayuga, Onondaga, and Madison counties will remain in force until tonight.

Since then, the lake effect has extended over the whole region that has ties to Lake Huron.

Although the intensity has decreased a bit in recent days, there have still been occasional short spurts of snow.

The cameras continue to show a wide band of light to moderate snow forming over Syracuse in the late afternoon to early evening and continuing into the early evening.

The advisory will most likely be lifted early tonight, with weather cameras and even Canreg indicating a few snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulations for the remainder of today and tonight should be limited to 2 to 3 inches.

The skies will partly clear later tonight. There are concerns about how much clearing is taking place, which is enabling temperatures to drop swiftly with a new snow cover.

Lows in the 5 to 15-degree range, with temperatures perhaps colder in northern Oneida County.

A ridge of high pressure with dry air lies over the region late Saturday morning, accompanied by an 850Mb pressure gradient. The sky will remain largely clear during the day.

During the afternoon, a ridge of high pressure will develop off the east coast.

Warm air advection is present in the upper atmosphere. Weather conditions on the ground will only be a few degrees warmer, with highs ranging from the mid-20s to the low-30s.