Light Snow and Rain are Expected for New York City; Temperatures to drop Overnight

High pressure rises throughout through Saturday and then changes away from the coast Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and continue across the area through Sunday night.

After that, an arctic high-pressure system will develop and persist into the middle of next week. By the end of the week, a weak low-pressure system will be approaching.

Light returns may be visible in parts of the area, but anything that reaches the ground will just be flurries or light snow in the form of rain.

It is expected that this sporadic activity will come to an end within the following several hours.

There is still a narrow pressure differential between outgoing low pressure over Nova Scotia and incoming high pressure from the south and west of the United States.

Northwest winds will continue to be strong throughout the evening and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

As the pressure gradient reduces, the wind speed drops as the time of day approaches.

Temperatures will drop to the teens for much of the country and the low 20s for the New York metropolitan region overnight.

Because of the winds, the lowest apparent temperatures will be in the single digits for much of the country and even slightly below zero in some northern places.

This will need to be closely watched over the next few hours since any roadways that stay wet or slushy may freeze overnight, potentially resulting in black ice on the highways. An SPS would be used to deal with this situation.