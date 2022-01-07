Light Snow Showers & Wind Gusts are Forecast for Northern Nevada Mountains Today; Dry Weather Expected for the Weekend

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgXwG_0dfq8I5U00
Evgeny Smirnov/Unsplash

A minor weather disturbance will bring light snow showers and gusty winds to parts of northern Nevada late this morning and throughout the afternoon today, mostly in the mountains.

Snow accumulations are forecast to be minimal, with the majority of areas getting less than a half-inch of snow through tonight.

High pressure and dry weather are predicted to build throughout the weekend, resulting in seasonably chilly temperatures forecast next week.

An upper-level trough with an accompanying cold front will sweep over the region today.

A few snow showers are forecast today morning, followed by a changeover to a wet snow/rain mix in several valleys by the afternoon hours.

Except for the highest summits, it is not predicted that the higher altitudes would get more than an inch of snow.

As temperatures climb above freezing throughout most of central and northern Nevada, accumulations of snow in valley regions should be the exception rather than the rule.

Even if just a few showers appear, they are predicted to continue near US-50 this evening before fading overnight. Low temperatures tonight will plunge into the teens and twenties as a result of the cold front.

Winds from the west-southwest are likely to pick up speed late this morning and throughout this afternoon, although they will not approach advisory levels.

Maximum wind speeds should be kept below 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

For most of the prolonged time, a ridge of high pressure will serve as the primary weather driver. This will provide dry circumstances as well as a generally pleasant climate.

Throughout the prolonged period, a moderate warming trend will be noted, with daytime high temperatures mostly in the 30s throughout northern Nevada and the mid-30s to mid-40s across central Nevada, respectively.

In northern Nevada, overnight lows are forecast to range from the upper single digits to the high teens, while in central Nevada, lows will range from the teens to the low 20s.

According to the latest forecast, a cutoff low heading into southern California will be accompanied by a light shortwave to the north, which will temporarily flatten the ridge around Tuesday.

According to forecasters, the CWA will stay dry, with just a little increase in the likelihood of cloud cover.

For the time being, however, there isn't much more that can be stated due to a great deal of uncertainty among forecasters on the intricacies of the upper pattern and moisture profile.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Weather# Weather Forecast# Wind Gusts# Nevada# Snow

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing you local news/weather from the United States. E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com Subscribe to my newsletter:

New York, NY
6000 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Arizona State

Increasing Temperatures and Dry Weather are Forecast for Arizona; Gusty Northeastern Winds Expected for the Weekend

Until Thursday, dry weather and increasing temperatures are forecast in the area. On Friday and Saturday, gusty northeast winds will develop, bringing colder temperatures on Saturday.

Read full story

Excessive Rainfall in the Northwest While Temperatures on the East are Rising

Weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest will remain moist for the next few days, as the region continues to be flooded. It is projected that more rounds of heavy precipitation will continue to fall throughout western Washington until the early afternoon.

Read full story

Storm Forecast for New Mexico; Warmer Temperatures and Minimal Breezes

Despite the fact that a weak upper-level low will continue to track eastward across southern New Mexico this morning, it will be out of the state by lunchtime. Any lower clouds linked with the low-pressure system should also dissipate. The Central Mountain Chain and the East Central Plains may get southwest to northwest winds this afternoon, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Read full story
5 comments
Spokane, WA

Light Rain and Snow Showers are Forecast for the Northwest; Winter Weather Alert is Issued for the West Plains

Light snow and freezing rain may develop throughout the Inland Northwest today, according to the National Weather Service. Warm enough temperatures are expected on Wednesday for precipitation to be mostly rain in the lowlands, with isolated pockets of freezing or mixed precipitation in the northern Cascade Valleys.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chilly Winds are Forecast for the Chicago Area Today; Freezing Level Temperatures are Expected

In the early morning hours of today morning, a 1035 Mb surface high peeling away to the east and eastward into the lower Ohio River Valley, with the accompanying ridge axis bisecting the local forecast region, was discovered.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Cold Weather and Showers Forecast for Central Texas

Today will be mostly overcast and cold, with the possibility of a few light showers sprinkled throughout the day. A compact shortwave, which is now over southeast New Mexico early this morning, will move eastward over the region today, according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Beach Hazards Statement Issued for Orlando Today

Currently, Showers over the Treasure Coast's seas have moved south, and the radar is now clear this morning, according to the weather forecast. Conditions are continuing to be breezy along the beaches and barrier islands, with northeast winds sustaining about 20 miles per hour with periodic gusts to 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout the afternoon.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Temperatures to Plummet in Central Michigan; Intense Winds are Forecast in the Evening

When compared to the cloudless core of the lake, the shoreline has benefited from lake effect cloud cover to some extent. Temperatures under the cloud cover near the shoreline are still hovering about 10 degrees Fahrenheit, while temperatures in places that have dispersed have already plunged to approximately 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Rising Temperatures in Los Angeles with Wind Gusts and Possible Showers

Today will have plenty of sun and temperatures that are higher than normal. The offshore flow behind high pressure above is expected to continue until at least Wednesday afternoon.

Read full story
Maine State

Extremely Cold Weather Expected for Maine

Through today, Arctic high pressure will continue to develop from the west, bringing more snow to the region. A cold front will move slowly into the area on Wednesday and Wednesday night, and then over the region on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Cold Weather Forecast for Northern Parts of the Country While the Southeast can Expect Dry and Calm Weather

When a powerful high-pressure system finally glides off the East Coast on Wednesday, it will have a significant impact on most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Today's cold air has been pushed towards the Northeast and Northern Mid-Atlantic by an area of high pressure that has formed over the Arctic Ocean this morning.

Read full story
Nevada State

Increasing Temperatures Expected for Nevada due to High-Pressure Weather Pattern

Through the middle of next week, high pressure will provide a pleasant weather pattern with moderate breezes and dry conditions to the region. It is expected that a minor weather disturbance will pass over the northern section of the state late Thursday and Thursday night, but it will not bring considerable rain or snow with it.

Read full story

Heavy Rain Forecast for Western Washington; Winter Weather Alert Issued

Wet and moderate weather is forecast over the next several days as a result of an atmospheric river aiming towards Western Washington. The river will begin to rise and flow northward into British Columbia Wednesday evening. A cold front is expected to pass over the region on Thursday.

Read full story
Montana State

Mild and Dry Temperatures with Gusty Winds are Forecast for Montana for Most of the Week

Temperatures will remain mild and dry for most of this week, but strong and gusty winds will blow over the plains at times, particularly along the Rocky Mountain Front and neighboring places.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Heavy Rain Forecast for the Seattle Area

Today's weather front is weakening as it moves inland and dissipates across Western Washington. For Tuesday and Wednesday, an atmospheric river is expected to form over the region, bringing very heavy rain to the Olympic Mountains, Central and Northern Cascades, and the Oregon coast.

Read full story
1 comments
Nevada State

Cold Weather Expected for Nevada

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather through the middle of the following week, ensuring dry and seasonable conditions. Temperatures are forecast to be cold throughout the day, with lows around freezing expected throughout the night.

Read full story
9 comments
Pennsylvania State

Cold Front Above Pennsylvania Causes Snowfall

On Saturday, a strong high-pressure system crests over the mid-Atlantic before moving offshore late in the day Saturday. As an area of low pressure passes well to our northwest, a warm front will move across the region Sunday morning, followed by a cold front Sunday evening.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Low Temperatures Remain in the Northeast

During the early morning hours of tomorrow, high pressure will rise above before slipping offshore later in the day. On Sunday, a low-pressure system will move to our north over southern Canada, finally pushing a cold front into the region Sunday night and Monday morning.

Read full story

Rain & Snow Storms are Expected for the Afternoon

Until tonight, lake effect snow showers are expected to persist. Storms with large amounts of precipitation are anticipated this afternoon, moving across Central New York and into Northeast Pennsylvania before dispersing in the evening.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Light Snow and Rain are Expected for New York City; Temperatures to drop Overnight

High pressure rises throughout through Saturday and then changes away from the coast Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A cold front is expected to arrive late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and continue across the area through Sunday night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy