Light Snow Showers & Wind Gusts are Forecast for Northern Nevada Mountains Today; Dry Weather Expected for the Weekend

A minor weather disturbance will bring light snow showers and gusty winds to parts of northern Nevada late this morning and throughout the afternoon today, mostly in the mountains.

Snow accumulations are forecast to be minimal, with the majority of areas getting less than a half-inch of snow through tonight.

High pressure and dry weather are predicted to build throughout the weekend, resulting in seasonably chilly temperatures forecast next week.

An upper-level trough with an accompanying cold front will sweep over the region today.

A few snow showers are forecast today morning, followed by a changeover to a wet snow/rain mix in several valleys by the afternoon hours.

Except for the highest summits, it is not predicted that the higher altitudes would get more than an inch of snow.

As temperatures climb above freezing throughout most of central and northern Nevada, accumulations of snow in valley regions should be the exception rather than the rule.

Even if just a few showers appear, they are predicted to continue near US-50 this evening before fading overnight. Low temperatures tonight will plunge into the teens and twenties as a result of the cold front.

Winds from the west-southwest are likely to pick up speed late this morning and throughout this afternoon, although they will not approach advisory levels.

Maximum wind speeds should be kept below 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

For most of the prolonged time, a ridge of high pressure will serve as the primary weather driver. This will provide dry circumstances as well as a generally pleasant climate.

Throughout the prolonged period, a moderate warming trend will be noted, with daytime high temperatures mostly in the 30s throughout northern Nevada and the mid-30s to mid-40s across central Nevada, respectively.

In northern Nevada, overnight lows are forecast to range from the upper single digits to the high teens, while in central Nevada, lows will range from the teens to the low 20s.

According to the latest forecast, a cutoff low heading into southern California will be accompanied by a light shortwave to the north, which will temporarily flatten the ridge around Tuesday.

According to forecasters, the CWA will stay dry, with just a little increase in the likelihood of cloud cover.

For the time being, however, there isn't much more that can be stated due to a great deal of uncertainty among forecasters on the intricacies of the upper pattern and moisture profile.