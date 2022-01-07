Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Montana due to a Cold Front

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgWDP_0dfniril00
Simon Berger/Unsplash

Gusty southwest winds today will give way to a cold front moving southeast over north-central Montana this evening and into the overnight, bringing a temporary return to frigid weather for a limited period.

Warmer westerly winds will resume by Sunday afternoon, and warmer and drier weather will prevail for most of the rest of the week as a result of this.

In this prediction package, the most significant changes are the cancellation of the Winter Weather Advisory for Blowing Snow for north-central Montana, along with the cancellation of the Blizzard Warning for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front.

At this moment, if there are any blowing snow and/or blizzard conditions, they are highly limited and not broad enough to justify the continuance of these threats at this time.

Even the Northern Rocky Mountain Front is showing signs of recovery, according to MDT webcam photographs taken at 1 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The National Weather Service will continue to assess the necessity for a continuation of the High Wind Warning throughout the rest of the day.

The High Wind Warning for most, if not all, of the affected regions, will likely be able to be extended or canceled when a cold front approaches south and undercuts the warmer, less dense air mass this evening as a result of this.

However, due to the return of wind chills ranging from -20 to -30 degrees Celsius for the Hi-Line, we have issued a Wind Chill Advisory that will be in effect until 18z tomorrow, while western sections of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana, such as the Cut Bank region, would most likely need a cancellation before that time due to inclement weather.

The surface low-pressure system providing warmer and windier weather travels east along the border tonight, with cold air flowing back south behind the low-pressure system in the wake of a cold front sweeping through the country.

Before halting, this front will most likely just go into northern Montana tonight, changing winds to the northwest or northeast.

With the front, little to no precipitation is forecast, but temperatures are likely to plunge back into the single digits over the plains as the colder airmass lingers through Saturday before eroding from the southwest on Saturday night and Sunday.

Upper-level ridging concentrated throughout the western United States may allow the colder air mass to hang around for another day or two through Sunday in northeast areas of the forecast area before a drier and warmer weather pattern takes hold across the region for most of the next week.

# Weather# Weather Forecast# Snow# Cold

