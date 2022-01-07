Snowstorm Causes Cold Weather in Boston

In the aftermath of the snowstorm, blustery and colder weather is expected to sweep through the area later this evening.

Saturday will be bright and mild for the time of year. a wintry mix of rain and snow will be expected on Sunday, coupled with windy conditions, as a weak low-pressure system rolls through.

A succession of cold fronts will move across the area behind that system, bringing extremely cold air to the region for the first part of next week.

In the second part of the week, temperatures will begin to moderate, and there will be a potential for light precipitation.

Fortunately, the storm system is behaving itself and is rapidly moving farther offshore and away from our area.

The light snow is still falling in eastern parts, but it will be fading out in the next few hours, according to forecasters. Breaks in the cloud cover are already visible in the western half of the region's western side.

The arrival of a colder and drier airmass is expected to result in generally clear skies during the night.

For the most part, there is still enough of a pressure gradient and somewhat steep low-level lapse rates to keep northwest winds blowing throughout the night.

Consequently, even though it will be chilly for the time of year, there will be little benefit from radiative cooling.

We stuck with the most recent model blend for nighttime lows since it was quite near to what we previously had projected, which is temps in the teens over most of the country, except the outer Cape and Islands, which are in the teens.

I looked at the model soundings and found that, even though we have reasonably warm SSTs and frigid temperatures aloft, an inversion is projected to be in place approximately 2000ft above ground.

That inversion will be sufficient to prevent any ocean effect snow showers from emerging shortly. At the most, there will be a few strato-cu streamers grazing the outer Cape's coastline.